Bucs RB Leonard Fournette Trolls Tom Brady With Viral Tweet

It is hard to have a better Sunday than the one Leonard Fournette had against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back took to Twitter to have a little fun at Tom Brady’s expense. After notching four touchdowns, Fournette posted the famous clip of Brady holding up four fingers believing he had a fifth down during a matchup against the Bears in 2020. The tweet had more than 10,000 likes just hours after posting.

Fournette added 100 rushing yards and seven receptions for 31 yards to go with his four-touchdown performance. The Bucs running back cited sharing the workload with Ronald Jones as a big reason for his success against the Colts.

“Like I said, we had a game plan,” Fournette explained during his November 28 press conference. “I think coach B.A. [Bruce Arians] did an excellent job of rotating the backs. [I was] a lot fresher at the end. RoJo [Ronald Jones] came in, did his job and as a unit, it’s all about winning. No matter what it takes. No matter the part we play as long as we got it done, executed. That’s all that matters.”

Brady on Fournette: ‘Leonard Played Great in the Run Game & the Pass Game’

This man Tom Brady told Leonard Fournette the coverage as he was getting into his drop 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MoQkNZzHad — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 26, 2021

Trolling aside, Brady is a big fan of Fournette’s game and a major reason the running back is in Tampa. Brady praised Fournette’s performance after the Bucs’ comeback win.

“He had a great game, Leonard played great in the run game and the pass game,” Brady noted during his postgame press conference. “Ro [Ronald Jones] ran the ball really well, big guys blocked great up front. Thought we did a good job in the run game with getting the hats on hats, and guys really ran the ball hard.

“[It was] a very physical game. So, it’s a good, very good defensive front. Great group of linebackers, they really make you earn it. So, we found a way. It wasn’t perfect, but we could certainly play a lot better than that.”

Fournette Was ‘Shocked’ When Brady Recruited Him to Sign With the Bucs

The lowest point of Fournette’s career proved to be a catalyst to being a key player on a Super Bowl team. After the Jaguars released Fournette last August, the running back admitted he was “shocked” when Brady came calling.

“To be honest, when he reached out, I was shocked, you know, I always knew Tom, because we was both with Under Armour and things like that,” Fournette told NFL Network’s Total Access. “When he asked me to come, it was a no-brainer. First, it was Devin White then it was him then Mike [Evans] had reached out to me. So, I’m like, ‘Why not?’ I’m in a perfect scenario with guys. I’m starting all over, it’s a fresh start, fresh look for me. And it was a no-brainer, man, just coming here with this team.”