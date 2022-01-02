Le’Veon Bell Defends Antonio Brown After Walking Out on Bucs

A long-time teammate of Antonio Brown is defending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver after he walked out on the team in Week 17.

During the midst of the Bucs’ game versus the New York Jets on Sunday, January 2, Brown walked out on the team towards the end of the third quarter after being benched, according to the Bucs Radio broadcast.

As we just said on #GoBucs radio Antonio Brown was benched by Coach Bruce Arians before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench. He's gone to lockerrom on his own — TJ Rives (@BucSidelineGuy) January 2, 2022

Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Brown will no longer be a member of the Buccaneers.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians told reporters after the game. “I’m not talking about it.”

Despite the odd and controversial nature of Brown walking out on the Bucs, his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate — and current Bucs running back — Le’Veon Bell is coming to the defense of his friend.

While Bell admits Brown can make bad mistakes, he says he’s one of his “closest friends.”

Via Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times:

“You won’t hear me talking bad about AB at all. … Overall good person, obviously some bad decision-making at times, but he’s human,” Bell told reporters after Bucs’ 28-24 win.

The two were teammates with the Steelers for six seasons from 2013 until 2018. They became teammates for a second time when Bell signed with the Bucs in December 2021.

How Brown’s Walkout Transpired

The Athletic went into full detail about the exact situation that unfolded.

“In the middle of the Buccaneers’ third-quarter touchdown drive, Brown appeared frustrated on the sidelines. He pulled off his uniform and shoulder pads as teammate Mike Evans tried to calm him down. Brown’s meltdown continued and he took off his undershirt and gloves, throwing them to the crowd sitting behind the Bucs’ bench.

Before he left the field, a shirtless Brown stood in the Jets’ end zone and waved his arms to pump up the crowd. On the broadcast, Fox sideline reporter Jen Hale reported security thought Brown was a shirtless fan running onto the field and approached him before realizing it was Brown.”

Brown’s departure comes just a week after he returned to the lineup and led all Bucs receivers with 10 catches for 101 receiving yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers. The veteran receiver returned in Week 16 after he was suspended for three games due to misrepresenting his vaccination status. He had also been sidelined since Week 6 due to nagging foot and heel injuries.

Tom Brady Defends Brown After Walk Out

Another Bucs veteran coming to the defense of Brown is none other than quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady is a well-known friend of Brown and supported his arrival with the New England Patriots back in 2019 and the Bucs last season. The 44-year-old quarterback addressed the situation following the game and refused to say anything negative about Brown.

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic:

“That’s obviously a difficult situation. … We all love him and care about him deeply,” Brady told reporters during his postgame press conference. “I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

The departure of Brown will leave a major void for the Bucs moving forward. The team is already dealing with the absence of Chris Godwin, who is out for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL.

Brown will end his Bucs season with 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.