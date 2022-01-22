Bucs Abruptly Cut 3-Time Pro Bowler, Make QB Move Ahead of Rams Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell less than 24 hours before the team’s playoff showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL is a difficult business as the news comes exactly one month after the Bucs signed the veteran running back on December 22.

The decision on Bell coincided with several roster moves including the activation of Leonard Fournette, who had been sidelined for the last four games with a hamstring injury. Tampa Bay also activated speedy receiver John Brown for the first time since he joined the Buccaneers.

Brown was signed prior to the team’s Wild Card playoff matchup against the Eagles but did not suit up. With Breshad Perriman officially out against the Rams, Brown could see the field in the Divisional Round. In addition to Perriman, Tampa Bay is dealing with multiple injuries throughout their receiver group with Chris Godwin out for the season, and Cyril Grayson also recovering from a hurt hamstring.

One of the more perplexing roster moves on the eve of the team’s contest against the Rams is the elevation of veteran quarterback Ryan Griffin. The Buccaneers will now have four quarterbacks active against the Rams as Griffin joins backup Blaine Gabbert and rookie Kyle Trask as depth behind Tom Brady.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

There Have Been No Reported Injuries to Brady, Gabbert or Trask

The elevation of Griffin prompted wild speculation about Brady’s status, but The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported there are no issues with their franchise quarterback.

“Elevating QB Ryan Griffin from practice squad seems curious, but I’m told there isn’t anything to read into concerning the health and status of the Bucs’ top three quarterbacks,” Auman said in a series of tweets. “…With Ryan Griffin getting elevated, important to remember there are no cap consequences to elevating a player in the postseason. Game check is paid by the league, not team, so even if you know a player is inactive, helps them to elevate them.”

Arians on Brown: ‘Looked Really Good & He Fit Right in’

The Bucs are clearly hoping Griffin never comes close to seeing the field in the playoffs, but the same cannot be said about Brown who was also elevated from the practice squad.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hinted that the team may need Brown to play against the Rams. Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller are other receivers who are candidates for increased snaps in the playoff matchup.

“John Brown has looked really good and he fit right in,” Arians detailed during his January 21 press conference, via Buccaneers.com. “He had a lot of recall of what we were doing. So, we’ll see if we’re going to make that move, because Cyril [Grayson] practiced today some and looked okay.”

The Bucs Could Look to Re-Sign Bell If They Advance in the Playoffs

Bell played in just three games during his short stint with the Buccaneers, including the team’s playoff win over the Eagles. The veteran back had eight carries for 18 yards along with four receptions for 31 yards in these three contests. With Fournette and Ronald Jones both sidelined against Philadelphia, Bell was needed for added depth in the Wild Card round.

Bell became more expendable with the return of Fournette and Gio Bernard also being activated for the postseason. The play of Ke’Shawn Vaughn in the team’s initial playoff game likely also contributed to the decision to release Bell.

As Auman pointed out, the Bucs could look to re-sign Bell to their practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed. This is only likely to take place if the Buccaneers are able to defeat the Rams to advance to the NFC Championship.

“If Le’Veon Bell clears waivers as expected, Bucs can bring him back on practice squad to have as depth,” Auman tweeted. “He scored on a two-point conversion and caught a touchdown from Tom Brady in his brief stint in Tampa.”