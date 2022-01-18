Buccaneers Reveal Signing Ahead of Next Playoff Matchup: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting back a familiar face as the team re-signed cornerback Rashard Robinson ahead of the Divisional Round, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. Days before the Bucs-Eagles Wild Card matchup, the team released Robinson to make room on the active roster for running back Gio Bernard who returned from the Injured Reserve list.

Robinson passed through waivers unclaimed giving the corner an opportunity to sign with the team of his choosing.

“Corner Rashard Robinson, a special teams regular for Bucs this season, cleared waivers and is signing back to the Bucs’ practice squad,” Auman tweeted on January 17.

Robinson Has Been a Consistent Special Teams Contributor for the Bucs

Robinson’s signing may seem insignificant, but the corner has been a consistent special teams contributor appearing in seven games this season for the Bucs. The team initially looked at Robinson back in September along with veteran corner Pierre Desir. Earlier this season, Arians explained what made Robinson an appealing roster addition.

“We brought a couple of guys in [over] the last couple weeks that have experience, are long and tall corners,” Arians explained in September, per Sports Illustrated. “They both can play man-to-man and are good corners. So, we’ll see what we’re going to do.”

The Buccaneers Could be Without 2 Starting Offensive Linemen

After having relatively good health throughout the team’s Super Bowl run, the injury bug has hit the Buccaneers hard in recent weeks. Two more starters were injured against the Eagles, putting their status in doubt for the Divisional Round. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed there is a chance that both Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen could suit up but it remains up in the air.

“Well as tough as he [Wirfs] is, I think there’s a chance,” Arians explained during his January 17 press conference, via Buccaneers.com. “He’s in a boot right now. Probably he and Ryan [Jensen] are going to go all the way until Friday before we know anything true. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The Status of Fournette & Jones Remains Uncertain

The Buccaneers were without their top two running backs against the Eagles as both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones were sidelined with injuries. While Ke’Shawn Vaughn filled in admirably in their absence, it would be less than ideal for the Bucs to once again be down their best backs. Arians indicated their statuses may once again be determined closer to game day.

“We’re going to wait and see if ‘Lenny’ can open up full speed,” Arians added. “‘RoJo’ still isn’t cutting, so we’ll know more by Thursday on both of those guys.”

Lavonte David was one of several key players who returned for Tampa Bay after an extended absence. Despite the numerous injuries, David credited the Buccaneers veterans for holding the more inexperienced players accountable.

“We may have a young guy coming in who may not have played a lot of football in the NFL,” David told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer after the Bucs’ victory over the Eagles on January 16. “But you got veteran guys to keep them calm and help ’em out when he needs to be helped, whoever he may be. And you come in, and then you got guys that’s counting on you. That’s the main thing. We hold guys accountable. We got a certain standard here, and whenever your name is called, you gotta step up and make plays.”