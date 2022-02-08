Buccaneers Sign ‘Chain-Moving’ Receiver, Cousin of NFL WR Sammy Watkins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to make roster moves with an eye on next season. The Bucs announced five future/reserve contract signings on January 31 and later added safety Chris Cooper on February 3.

One of the new additions is intriguing receiver Austin Watkins, who is the cousin of notable Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins. The Buccaneers also signed receiver Vyncint Smith, Travis Jonsen, tackle Jonathan Hubbard and punter Sterling Hofrichter.

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler described Watson as a “chain-moving possession target” during his annual guide on prospects. During an October 2019 interview with The News-Press’ Andrew Sodergren, Watkins discussed his relationship with his star NFL cousin.

“He’s always telling me to keep grinding and that I’ve got a lot ahead of me,” Watkins said at the time. “I just need to keep working. I need to become a smarter player, learn the coverages faster and just watch more film and be smarter about the game. I feel I’ve got the size, speed and route running to be successful at the next level.”

Watkins Signed With the 49ers as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2021

Despite a promising career at UAB (University of Alabama-Birmingham), Watkins ultimately went undrafted. The receiver later signed with the 49ers as a free agent before being waived with an injury settlement in August 2021. According to USA Today’s Kyle Madson, Watkins attempted to play through a broken foot during the preseason as he tried to earn a roster spot.

“The only new name in Bucs’ signings today is former UAB receiver Austin Watkins, who got $105,000 guaranteed as an undrafted rookie from the 49ers last season, then was waived with an injury settlement,” The Athletic’s Greg Auman tweeted on January 31. “He’s 6-3, 210 pounds, and the first cousin of Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins.”

Having had an up-close look at Watkins during the 2021 Senior Bowl, the wideout was one of the more promising playmakers in Mobile and still has plenty of potential to be an NFL contributor. Watkins’ best season at UAB came in 2019 when the receiver posted 57 receptions for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns.

Watkins Was Described as a ‘Chain-Moving Possession Target’ Heading Into 2021 NFL Draft





Watkins will likely have another opportunity to earn a roster spot in training camp at a position that is deep, but Antonio Brown’s departure opened up opportunities for every wideout on the Bucs roster. So far, no player has emerged with a firm grip on the Buccaneers WR3 spot alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Heading into the draft, Brugler had a sixth-round grade on Watkins. Brugler praised Watkins “trustworthy ball skills” but noted that his athleticism may be a challenge at the next level.

“A two-year starter at UAB, Watkins was the left wide receiver in offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent’s offense, playing primarily on the outside,” Brugler detailed in his 2021 draft guide. “After two seasons at the JUCO level, he grew into the Blazers’ top target and finished his career seventh in school history in receiving yards (1,642), becoming just the third UAB receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

“Watkins is strong in contested situations and has outstanding hands, committing only two drops on 101 catchable targets the past two seasons. He is still learning how to play the position and should become more and more efficient with his reads and route movements. Overall, Watkins has an average athletic profile by NFL standards for the position, but his trustworthy ball skills and physical presence should make him a chain-moving possession target at the next level.”