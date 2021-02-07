Buccaneers QB Roster Move Among 2 Changes for Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed two roster moves ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs elevated quarterback Drew Stanton and guard Ted Larsen making both players eligible to play in the Super Bowl.

Stanton’s jump up to the active roster is interesting as it is the first time he has been elevated this season, per Buccaneers.com. The Bucs signed Stanton to the practice squad on Christmas Day shortly after the 49ers snagged Josh Rosen away from Tampa Bay’s reserve unit.

According to the Buccaneers’ depth chart, Stanton marks the fourth quarterback on the active roster. Stanton has not played in an NFL game since 2017 but was 9-4 as a starter with the Cardinals under Bruce Arians.

Tom Brady will get the start in his tenth Super Bowl appearance, and Blaine Gabbert will serve as the team’s backup as he has all season long. Ryan Griffin is listed as the third quarterback on the Bucs’ depth chart.

Antonio Brown & Cameron Brate Are Both Listed as Questionable for the Super Bowl

The majority of the Bucs players have been cleared to play against the Chiefs with the exception of receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate who are both listed as questionable. Tampa Bay hinted at Brown likely playing barring a setback, but Brate was a late addition with a back injury. Leading up to the Super Bowl, Brown indicated the “arrow [is] pointing up” for his chances to play.

“Well, I was at practice today, going over the details,” Brown explained, per Pro Football Talk. “Continue the arrow pointing up as the week continues on.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brate is expected to play against the Chiefs. Brate has been involved in the Bucs offense throughout the playoffs with Rob Gronkowski being used primarily for blocking in the postseason. It will be worth watching how the Bucs utilize each tight end if both play in the Super Bowl.

“Bucs’ TE Cameron Brate’s back injury felt better today than yesterday and, despite being listed as questionable for Sunday, he is expected to play vs Chiefs barring any setbacks, per source,” Schefter noted on Twitter.

Bucs Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Described Himself as 100 Percent for the Super Bowl

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was a late scratch against the Packers in the NFC Championship. Winfield indicated he was fully recovered from an ankle injury and will play in the Super Bowl.

“The ankle is feeling good, I’m gonna play the game,” Winfield said, per Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali. “It’s 100% go.”

Tampa Bay is a three-point underdog against Kansas City despite being the first NFL team to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium. Arians pointed to Brady’s belief in the team as the tipping point in the franchise’s transformation this season.

“I think the great quarterbacks all have it,” Arians explained, Buccaneers.com. “They have the ability to will themselves on other people to make sure that everybody has bought in to the cause. The cause is a ring – putting a championship in your trophy case. Tom brings that attitude every single day and it permeates through the entire locker room.”

