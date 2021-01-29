Bucs Cut Running Back & Activate Ex-Substitute Teacher for Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing running back C.J. Prosise with a little more than a week to go before the Super Bowl. The move was made to make room for wide receiver Cyril Grayson who was on the practice squad injury reserve, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

“Cyril Grayson is back on the Bucs’ practice squad,” Auman noted on Twitter. “He had spent the last five weeks on the rare practice squad injured reserve, but was activated today. RB C.J. Prosise released to make room.”

Prosise was released less than a month after he was originally signed to the team’s practice squad on January 5. The Bucs signed Prosise as insurance for Ronald Jones who was recovering from both COVID-19 and a quad injury heading into the playoffs. Jones is once again healthy and the emergence of Leonard “Playoff Lenny” Fournette in the postseason made Prosise expendable.

Grayson will return to the Bucs practice squad which does not necessarily mean he will suit up for the Super Bowl. It gives the receiver a chance to be elevated before kickoff depending on how the practice week shakes out. Grayson has played in three games for the Buccaneers this season making an impact on special teams.

Grayson Became a Certified Substitute Teacher Just Before the Bucs Signed the WR in 2019

Cyril Grayson's NFL JourneyFormer LSU Track star breaks into 53-man roster in third season. 2020-05-02T23:00:30Z

The Buccaneers initially signed Grayson on December 17, 2019, and the receiver had just become certified to be a substitute teacher, per Sports Illustrated. The former LSU track star had previous stints with the Seahawks, Texans, Bears, Saints and Cowboys. Grayson admitted he was ready to stop playing football and tried out being an Uber driver before becoming certified as a teacher when the Bucs signed him.

It has not been all smooth sailing for Grayson as he has bounced around the team’s practice squad and was released by Tampa Bay in November. The Bucs opted to sign Grayson back to the practice squad just a day later after he passed through waivers.

“It’s a process,” Grayson explained in 2019, per Sports Illustrated. “Just with job situation, money, you’re thinking about all of those different things. But also having to stay in shape for an opportunity like this. So, what can I do to make money, but also be flexible, to be able to move around. If you’re the type of guy that I’ve been these last couple of years, where you’re bouncing around the league, and not in a stable spot. A lot of people go up and down, and end up in a spot where they’re like, ‘Eh, I don’t know if it’s for me,'” Grayson continued. “But you’ve just got to keep trusting, keep going after it, and it’s gonna happen.”

Arians Criticized Grayson for Drops Earlier This Season

Cyril Grayson sets a Louisiana 400m indoor state record running a 48.73Dude is fast….I think his mindset on another ring or something like that….Skillz……….excuse the commentary 2012-02-13T01:42:06Z

Grayson may have a feel-goody story but that does not mean Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is any easier on the receiver. After the Bucs’ Week 2 win over the Panthers, Arians criticized Grayson and some of the other Tampa Bay receivers for dropping passes.

You put the ball right there and we don’t catch it – I don’t think I’ve ever seen Scotty [Miller] drop that ball,” Arians noted, per USA Today. “I know LeSean [McCoy] is going to catch it nine times out of ten. The wind did get Cyril [Grayson] a little bit – that ball moved a little bit – it hit him in the head. But, the guy’s got great hands and that’s an easy touchdown. That should have been three touchdowns. Tom [Brady] should have had a 400-yard day if we just catch it.”

Brown & Winfield Are Expected to Play vs. Chiefs

NFL: "That extra week before the Super Bowl has magical healing powers." ⬇️ @ProFootballDoc addresses the injuries to Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield Jr, and the rest of the Buccaneers defense.#SuperBowl #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/nYGbVA4ghC — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) January 25, 2021

Antonio Brown and Antoine Winfield Jr. are both dealing with injuries heading into the Super Bowl. Brown missed the NFC Championship with a hamstring injury, while a hurt ankle sidelined Winfield for the game as well. NFL Network’s Jason Palmer reported that Winfield is expected to try to play against the Chiefs, and the same is true for Brown, per Ian Rapoport.

“Bucs stud rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr suffered an ankle injury in practice late in the week,” Palmer tweeted. “He’s a big part of this defense. He’s officially questionable and as or right now it appears it’s still up in the air on his availability, but it’s leaning toward him playing.”

