Buccaneers Release Former High Draft Pick & Sign Athletic Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing safety Justin Evans after a disappointing start to his NFL career. Tampa Bay revealed the news along with the signing of wide receiver Josh Pearson. The Buccaneers selected Evans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the No. 50 pick.

Evans was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Texas A&M and started for the Bucs during his first two seasons. The safety has not played since 2018 as he continues to deal with injuries and was waived after a failed physical. Last offseason, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht noted the team still had faith in Evans but less than a year later the safety is no longer on the roster.

“We do and we think, if he gets healthy, at that point we’re going to have a hell of a competition there because Justin is an extremely talented guy,” Licht said, per Pewter Report. “We are not writing Justin off whatsoever.”

Pearson Put Up Strong Testing Numbers Prior to the NFL Draft

Pearson is a physical receiver at 6”3″ and 205 pounds putting up strong numbers at Jacksonville State. The receiver’s athletic testing turned heads prior to the 2020 NFL Draft with a 4.45 40-time along with a 41.5 inch vertical as Rotoworld detailed.

Pearson measured in at 6’3 3/8, 205 lbs. while also posting impressive testing numbers. In addition to his 4.45 40-yard dash time Pearson also recorded a 41.5 inch vertical jump, which is just half-an-inch lower than the highest vertical recorded at the entire NFL Scouting Combine. His shuttle and broad jump were also in the top half of combine WR’s testing numbers as the FCS All-American enhanced his draft stock. Originally projected as a UDFA, Pearson may have launched himself into late Day 3 consideration.

Pearson had 67 receptions for 1,123 yards and 17 touchdowns at Jacksonville State in 2018. The Buccaneers have plenty of depth at receiver but have also been dealing with injuries throughout the season.

