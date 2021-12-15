Bucs Could Replace Leonard Fournette With Ex-Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go in a different direction at running back come the offseason.

According to Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network, the Buccaneers could allow Leonard Fournette — who has thrived as the team’s starting running back — to walk in free agency. That would be due to their large number of free agents and their mere $33 million in cap space.

With high priorities to re-sign such as Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Jensen and Carlton Davis, the Bucs may not be able to re-sign Fournette. In this scenario, Tampa Bay could opt to target the Arizona Cardinals‘ James Conner, who has thrived in his first season with the club.

“Leonard Fournette has taken the Buccaneers’ starting running back job and … run with it,” says Robinson. “Through 13 games, he’s managed 778 rushing yards and 8 rushing scores. Perhaps even more impressive, Fournette leads all RBs in receptions (62) and is fourth at the position in receiving yards (421).

But the win-now Tampa Bay front office might have higher priorities this offseason. While the Buccaneers should have nearly $33 million in cap space, they also have a long list of pending free agents. Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Carlton Davis, Jordan Whitehead, and others are projected to hit the market in 2022. Maybe Fournette and Conner will end up signing similar contracts. But I’d bet on Conner being the cheaper addition next spring.”

Conner Has Excelled With Cardinals

Conner is currently playing on a bargain one-year deal worth roughly $1.750 million in Arizona. The 26-year-old running back has emerged as a dominant red-zone threat, rushing for 14 touchdowns, second in the league behind the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor.

Although he technically has not been the Cardinals’ starting running back — that honor belongs to Chase Edmonds — he’s seen 179 carries for 661 yards while hauling in 29 catches for 303 yards. Furthermore, he’s played the majority of the snaps, seeing 519 snaps in comparison to Edmonds’ 324 snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former Pro Bowl running back ranks 10th among all running backs in offensive grade (78.7, actually exceeding Fournette’s grade (73.6).

However, when it comes to running the football, Conner is averaging just 3.7 yards per in comparison to Fournette’s 4.5 yards per carry.

It’s also worth mentioning that both Ronald Jones and Giovani Bernard will also be free agents this offseason.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Brady Agrees With Arians’ Reaction

Well, Tom Brady is in agreement on one thing with Bruce Arians — he probably shouldn’t make a career out of running the football.

After the 44-year-old running back pulled off a couple of heroic runs during the Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills, Brady responded to his head coach’s suggestion during the latest installment of the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray.

“I think that’s the first time I’ve ever heard him swear,” Brady said. “He’s right. He’s right. I agree with B.A. ‘Get my ass on the ground.’ That’s what I deserve. That’s where I should be. They’re trying to put me on the ground pretty tough, and they took some good shots yesterday. I think my days of running, they’ll be only if necessary at this point going forward.”

Despite being in the midst of his 22nd season, it feels as if the old-timer is rushing the ball more than ever. Brady has 26 carries for 68 yards this season — his highest-number of rushing yards in a single season since the 2006 season.

As entertaining — and productive — as Brady has been running the football, the Buccaneers probably want to see less of it.