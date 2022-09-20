Bucs Sign Contender’s Former $29 Million WR Amid Tom Brady’s Urging: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another veteran receiver as the team is signing Cole Beasley to the practice squad, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Tom Brady urged the Bucs to make the move as Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Julio Jones are all dealing with injuries.

“News from @gmfb: The Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon, source says,” Garafolo tweeted on September 20, 2022. “Tom Brady pushed to bring in another veteran pass catcher and has had Beasley on his radar for a while.”

Beasley Drew ‘Serious Interest’ From Multiple Teams: Report

With injuries at WR mounting and Mike Evans facing a one-game suspension, the #Buccaneers are adding veteran WR Cole Beasley to the mix.

Despite being a desirable free agent, Beasley had been looking for the right opportunity and appears to have found it with the contending Buccaneers. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that Beasley received “serious interest” from multiple teams and some head coaches even got involved in recruiting the receiver.

“Veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley remains a free agent,” Wilson wrote on September 16. “That’s by choice, though, at the moment as he awaits the right opportunity.

“Beasley is drawing serious interest and contract offers from multiple NFL teams, and he can afford to be selective in his process of choosing the right fit and, ideally, join a contender, according to league sources. Beasley, 33, is one of the top available free agents. NFL teams, including head coaches, have made efforts to recruit Beasley. It’s regarded as a matter of time before he joins a team with no deal imminent or developing at this time, per sources.”

Beasley Made 28 Starts for the Bills During His 3 Seasons in Buffalo

The throw from Josh Allen and the ball spin from Cole Beasley after the touchdown

Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million contract with the Bills in 2019 but was released this offseason after three seasons in Buffalo. The wideout had 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown during his 16 appearances with the Bills in 2021, including eight starts.

As Buffalo ascended to become one of the top AFC teams in recent years, Beasley played a critical role on the offense making 28 starts during his three seasons with the Bills. Prior to landing in Buffalo, Beasley spent his first seven NFL seasons being a key receiver with Dallas.

It will be interesting to see if Beasley will be activated as the Bucs take on the Packers in Week 3. The veteran did not participate in training camp and may need a ramp up period before being ready to take the field. Tampa Bay is thin at receiver following Evans’ suspension and with the status of Jones and Godwin up in the air.

Miller in Danger of Being Released Following Beasley Signing

Nice arm by Cole Beasley – touchdown pass to Gabe Davis – Bills extend their lead to 14-6.

Beasley’s signing means Tampa Bay must make another corresponding cut to open up a roster spot for the veteran. The Athletic’s Greg Auman believes Scotty Miller may be in danger of being released with the addition of Beasley.

“If Beasley is in shape and can come in and make plays, Miller would be the likely eventual cut at receiver,” Auman detailed on Twitter. “Inactive for the opener, played one snap on special teams Sunday. One nice catch in New Orleans early, but wasn’t connecting with Brady much in second half.”