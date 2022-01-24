Bruce Arians Sends Cryptic Message on Buccaneers: ‘This Team’s Over’

There is plenty of speculation about what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look like next season, and head coach Bruce Arians threw gas on these rumors with his postgame comments. Arians declined to speculate on Tom Brady’s future but was blunt about the overall roster heading into next season. The Bucs coach admitted that “this team is over” after the disappointing loss to the Rams.

“These guys are fighters,” Arians noted during his postgame press conference on January 23. “They’ve shown it all year. I mean, 14-5 whatever we are, but this team’s over that’s like we said. Right now, this team will not be back together. They never are and [I told the players to] make sure you say thank you to your teammates, and we’ll try to regroup this thing and come in next year.”

Arians was later asked for clarity about his comments as to whether it was related to the rumors swirling around both the players and assistant coaches. The Bucs coach added that this offseason is no different that any other in terms of the typical changeover that happens on any NFL team.

“No, finality is finality, there’s change every year,” Arians responded. “I mean, it’s no different than any other year.”

Key Buccaneers Free Agents Include Gronk, Godwin, Fournette, Suh & Davis





The Buccaneers have 25 free agents heading into the offseason, including several starters on both offense and defense. Some of Brady’s favorite weapons are set to hit the free agent market including Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones. Tampa Bay is also in danger of losing a number of defensive starters including Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, Carlton Davis and Jordan Whitehead.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Brady’s future with NFL insiders such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reporting that the quarterback could retire. The Buccaneers made history last offseason by being the first Super Bowl team to return all 22 starters as the team was creative using void-years on deals to make room under the salary cap.

Star linebacker Lavonte David echoed what Arians said predicting changes to the roster over the offseason. During his postgame press conference, David conceded that, “some people are going to have to move on to certain places.”

“Oh, so tough, man, very tough,” David said of the possibility of not playing with some of his current teammates. “A lot of these guys in the last year of their the contracts. I was the last one to walk [into the locker room], so I just seen a look in everybody’s eyes like, this is a tough one. You hate to go out in such a manner, but at the end of the day, man, this locker room is not going to be the same next year. So, you build a relationship with guys and to see them go out the way we did and then we’re going to have to move on. Some people are going to have to move on to certain places.

“It’s going to be tough, because this is like the most tight locker room I’ve ever been around. The most great chemistry with guys on and off the field. It’s just great leadership. What I’m saying, like with the young guys and the older guys just gelling together. Everybody just hung around each other, and it was like a real-life family atmosphere. And luckily, you do build bonds with those guys to wish them well on their future endeavors, but it’s going to be different. We all know it’s going to be different next year.”