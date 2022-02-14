Bucs ‘Swing Big’, Linked to Blockbuster Trade for 3-Time Pro Bowl QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to once again “swing big” in the quarterback market this offseason, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The insider along with colleague Ian Rapoport dropped a Super Bowl bombshell report that the Buccaneers are doing “extensive homework” on disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Should he remain retired, the Bucs have shifted their focus to other veteran QBs who could be available via trade,” Pelissero and Rapoport reported on February 13. “Sources say they’re doing extensive homework on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson…

“…Watson, 26, didn’t play last season amidst a trade request and more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct that are currently the subject of civil lawsuits, a police investigation and an NFL probe. Watson has denied wrongdoing. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has made clear he won’t play for the Texans again, and sources say Houston continues to target a trade before the league year begins on March 16.”

The Bucs Are Leaving the Door Open for Brady to Change His Mind

Rapoport and Pelissero also reported the Buccaneers are leaving the door open for a possible change of heart from Tom Brady later this offseason. All that to say, the Bucs are heading towards one of the most entertaining offseasons in recent memory.

“The Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement, and sources say they would do whatever is necessary for him to return — a possibility Brady himself isn’t completely ruling out,” Pelissero and Rapoport detailed.

Watson Posted Career Highs With 4,823 Passing Yards & 33 TDs in 2020

Watson sat out last season but posted career highs in nearly every major statistical category in 2020. The Texans quarterback threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing more than 70% of his passes during the 2020 season.

The star quarterback’s ongoing legal situation continues to cast a cloud over his NFL future and has been a major factor in opposing team’s decision not to give up a fortune in a blockbuster deal. As the Buccaneers showed with Antonio Brown, head coach Bruce Arians is willing to take chances on players with a troubled past. Yet, there is a major difference in signing a receiver to a one-year prove-it deal compared to trading for a franchise quarterback with an uncertain NFL future who is expected to be the face of the franchise.

What Would the Buccaneers Have to Give Up for Watson?





The Rams gave up two first-round picks and Jared Goff as part of their 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. Assuming Watson’s legal cases get resolved, the Texans will command even more assets in a trade for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. Watson is under contract for another four seasons as part of his four-year, $156 million deal. Over the Cap estimates that Texans could receive double what the Lions netted for Stafford.

“Considering that Watson is seven years younger than Stafford, under contract for an extra three years, and drastically outperformed the ex-Lions quarterback, Watson’s trade value could be more than two times what Stafford’s was,” Over the Cap explained. “If this is true (and not taking into account the potential legal issues that Watson faces) then the Texans could expect to receive a package including 3-4 first round picks – especially if they are in future years – as well as multiple day two selections.”

The Buccaneers have plenty of draft picks and appealing young players to offer the Texans in a deal. Watson’s legal woes will continues to be a major factor in whether the Bucs or another team is willing to make a blockbuster trade for the star quarterback.