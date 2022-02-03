Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Buccaneers a Star Playmaker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look different in 2022, and the changes will extend to other positions beyond quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested that the Buccaneers could be a possible trade destination for Giants star running back Saquon Barkley if Tampa is unable to re-sign Leonard Fournette.

“It might be time. It has been four years,” Fowler detailed on February 1. “Barkley has high-quality traits, but the Giants need to exhaust all options for their rebuild. Enough teams are still enamored by his skill set that they could be interested in a potential deal. Many still view Barkley as a top-shelf tailback when healthy.

“He’s due $7.2 million on a fifth-year option, and doing a long-term deal in New York for the 2023 free agent just doesn’t make sense for either side. Barkley in San Francisco’s offense would be fun, and Tampa Bay could have an opening if free agent Leonard Fournette signs elsewhere.”

Barkley has had unfortunate injury luck in recent years after playing in all 16 games during his rookie season in 2018. The rusher has played in just 15 games over the last two years but was able to make 13 appearances this season after missing the majority of 2020 with an ACL injury. The star running back had 162 carries for 593 yards and two touchdowns while adding 41 receptions for 263 and two scores in 2021.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

What Would It Cost the Buccaneers to Trade for Barkley?

Saquon Barkley walkoff touchdown!!!!! Giants win!!!! pic.twitter.com/huVlGt67LP — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 3, 2021

What would the Buccaneers have to give up in a trade for Barkley? The running back is set to make $7.2 million in 2022 in the final year of his current contract, a sizable amount given the current state of the running back position in the NFL. The Buccaneers are already going to need to do some cap gymnastics to deal with some of the voidable years they added in contracts last offseason to build a roster around Tom Brady.

If the Giants know they are not planning to re-sign Barkley, the Buccaneers could potentially acquire the playmaker for a day-two pick. As Fowler mentioned, it could be an option for the Bucs but priority No. 1 will likely be to re-sign Fournette.

The Bucs Want to Re-Sign Fournette

Fournette was one of the Bucs players that signed a short-term deal in 2021 to enable the team to get the band back together with Brady for another season. The Buccaneers running back played on a one-year, $3.25 million deal and will undoubtedly be looking for a raise this offseason.

With Brady retiring, it is going to be more challenging for the Buccaneers to convince their own free agents, including Fournette, to take less money to remain in Tampa. During a January 24 appearance on the Bucs radio network, Arians emphasized the team wants Fournette to remain in Tampa.

“Watching him in practice, he was going to be back to Playoff Lenny,” Arians said, per JoeBucsFan.com. “He played a whale of a ballgame. …I think he has a great future. I hope it’s here.”