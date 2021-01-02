Buccaneers ‘Steal’ Player From Patriots: Report

Jack Cichy is headed back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team is signing the linebacker off the New England Patriots’ practice squad. The Bucs linebacker group has been ravaged by the COVID-19 list with Devin White and Shaq Barrett both out for Week 17.

White’s status for the Buccaneers’ opening playoff matchup is also in doubt, while Barrett is believed to be on the list as a close contact. The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported that Cichy will be eligible to play against the Falcons in Week 17.

“Thanks to this late-season rule change, there’s no delay when an NFL team signs a player off another team’s practice squad,” Auman explained on Twitter. “So linebacker Jack Cichy, signed off Patriots’ practice squad today, can dress for the Bucs on Sunday vs. Atlanta, giving them depth with Devin White out.”

Cichy Has Spent the Majority of His 3-Year NFL Career With the Bucs

Cichy was with the Buccaneers earlier this season before being released on December 2 and was claimed by the Patriots. One month later Cichy is headed back to Tampa where he spent his first two NFL seasons. Cichy played in the first five games of the season for the Buccaneers. Last season, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians described Cichy as “one of my favorites.”

“How tough he is and how much the game means to him. He’s one of those guys – he never shuts up,” Arians explained in 2019, per BucsNation.com. “Even when he’s not [on the field], he’s hollering out there to somebody else, ‘Hey, do this,’ ‘Do that,’ ‘Great job.’ He’s turned into one of my favorites.”

Cichy appears excited for the opportunity to head back to Tampa and potentially play in the postseason. The linebacker took to Twitter after news broke of him re-joining the Bucs.

“The Saga Continues 🤘🏼,” Cichy tweeted.

Arians on Season Outlook: ‘If We Beat the Virus, We’d Have a Chance’

Arians made interesting comments earlier this week before news broke of multiple players landing on the COVID list. The Bucs head coach noted that the team believed they had a chance this season if they “beat the virus.” Tampa Bay has had a strong track record so far this season but now face the possibility of being without key players for the postseason

“I think our guys made a commitment in August to each other, that if we beat the virus, we’d have a chance,” Arians explained, via Buccaneers.com. “If we stayed healthy, we’d have a chance to beat some teams that didn’t. Last week was an example. The season is not over. This is a big game coming up – a chance to keep that five seed and go 11-5. I think we’ll think about all that when we can look in the rear-view mirror. Right now, we’re still looking ahead. It’s not really a time to reflect yet.”

Cichy could end up having a key role on the Buccaneers’ playoff run if White is unable to play. White’s postseason status is in doubt after testing positive for COVID-19.

READ NEXT: Bucs Star Devin White Breaks Silence on Uncertain Status for Playoffs