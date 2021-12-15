Bucs Sign 3-Time Super Bowl Champion RB for Depth: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed a veteran running back following Giovani Bernard’s injury.

After the Buccaneers placed the third-down back on injured reserve due to an MCL injury on Tuesday, December 14, Tampa Bay has found a potential replacement. According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are signing 32-year-old running back Kenjon Barner to the practice squad.

Barner actually spent time with the Buccaneers during the 2020 season, appearing in six games with the club.

“Bucs signed RB Kenjon Barner to the team’s practice squad,” said Stroud. “CB Rashard Robinson, who is on the Reserve/Injured list, will begin his 21-day practice period today. He is eligible to be activated any time.”

Bernard is on the three-week injured reserve — not the season-ending IR — meaning he will be eligible to return for the team’s final game versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Barner is actually a three-time Super Bowl champion, having won one with the Buccaneers last season, one with the New England Patriots in 2018 and another with the Philadelphia Eagles at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

The veteran running back holds career statistics of 100 carries for 416 yards and three touchdowns and 28 receptions for 152 yards in 73 career games.

Barner served as the team’s kick returner during his stint with the Bucs in 2020, returning 13 punts for 75 yards and seven kickoffs for 167 yards.

Bucs Still Undecided on Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers are still undecided on the future of wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown will be eligible to return to the team’s lineup in Week 16 versus the Panthers after serving a three-game suspension for presenting the NFL with a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

However, his future with Tampa Bay is still unclear. Head coach Bruce Arians explained on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, December 14, that “it could go either way.”

“It could go either way right now; it really could,” Arians said before adding there are a few factors in play. “Just continuing where those two guys are at and where the team is at.”

Brown hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 6 back in October versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Since signing midway through the 2020 season, Brown has served a valuable role as the team’s slot receiver.

Prior to suffering an ankle injury back in October, Brown had emerged as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets early on in the season. The 33-year-old receiver had caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns in just five games.

Breshard Perriman Could Be Bucs’ New Third Option

In a scenario where the Bucs move on from Brown, they might have found their replacement.

Breshad Perriman made the biggest play of the Bucs’ 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Perriman had a breakout performance for the Bucs in the victory, catching four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, including the game-winning 58-yard score to give Tampa Bay the victory.

Arians gave Perriman the ultimate compliment following the game.

“We know what he can do,” Arians said on Sunday, Dec. 12. “He’s got great speed. He’s big … Active. He can get into blocking. So he’s the best third option we have right now.”

Perriman signed with the Bucs back in November and has slowly earned more playing time in the offense.

If the Bucs move on from Brown, Perriman appears to be the favorite to fill the slot receiver void.