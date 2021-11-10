Bucs Sign Veteran Tight End to Practice Squad, Could Be Active in Week 10: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed veteran tight end Darren Fells to the practice squad.

The Buccaneers made the move with the possibility that Fells could be elevated to the active roster in time for Week 10 against the Washington Football Team, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“I can confirm Bucs are signing TE Darren Fells to their practice squad,” says Auman. “He’s 35, but had 11 TD catches in 2019-20. With Gronk still recovering, he can be elevated as third TE Sunday behind Howard and Brate.”

Fells is an eight-year NFL veteran and previously played for head coach Bruce Arians when he was with the Arizona Cardinals from 2014 until 2016. Fells had served as the Detroit Lions’ starting tight end this season before he was released on Monday, November 8.

Fells had requested his release from the Lions.

Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski is still dealing with a nagging back injury. The starting tight end was sidelined for several games after suffering rib injuries versus the Los Angeles Rams. He made his return in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, but was limited to just six plays.

According to Auman, neither Gronkowski or Antonio Brown (foot) look close to returning for Sunday’s matchup against Washington. Gronkowski and Brown were seen working on the side for Wednesday’s practice session.

“So Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown are only working on the side with trainers at Bucs practice today,” says Auman. “Neither looks close to being in play for Sunday.”

If Gronkowski can’t go, Fells would project as the third tight end along with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

