Buccaneers Sign Ex-USC Running Back & Additional Offensive Weapons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making several additions to their roster ahead of their upcoming matchup with the Packers. The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported the Buccaneers are signing former USC running back Aca’Cedric Ware, ex-Oklahoma State tight end Codey McElroy and former Montana State quarterback Travis Jonsen. All three players will start out on the Bucs practice squad, and Auman added that there “should be additional transactions coming.”

The additions come as the Buccaneers have numerous injuries on the roster, particularly on offense. Ware adds depth at running back as LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette continue to deal with injuries. Fournette was active against the Bears but was only going to be used in an emergency situation.

Tampa also added cornerback Ross Cockrell to their active roster from the practice squad. Auman reported that Cockrell is expected to start out playing special teams for the Bucs.

“Bucs are signing cornerback Ross Cockrell to their active roster,” Auman noted on Twitter. “He was elevated from the practice squad Thursday and played on special teams. Former starter with the Panthers …So Bucs add LB Chapelle Russell to their roster for the injured Cichy, CB Ross Cockrell for Motley, and one opening remaining from Vea going on injured reserve.”

Ware & McElroy Were Part of the Buccaneers’ Final Roster Cuts Prior to Week 1

USC RB Aca’Cedric Ware Career Highlights ᴴᴰFollow JBP on IG: https://www.instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottTakade Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scotttakade/ Follow JBP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBP_Official Like JBP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ USC RB Aca’Cedric Ware Senior 6’0 205 lbs USC RB Ced Ware waited his turn for years sitting behind fellow Texan Ronald Jones II. This… 2018-12-27T00:06:56Z

Ware had 125 carries for 825 yards and six touchdowns during his senior season at USC in 2018. Both Ware and McElroy were part of the Buccaneers’ final cuts prior to the start of the season. Prior to his training camp stint with the Bucs, Ware spent time last offseason with the Colts. Jonsen was also on the Bucs training camp roster and is expected to contribute at wide receiver rather than his college position of quarterback.

“Bucs are signing receiver Travis Jonsen to their practice squad,” Auman tweeted. “He was with Tampa Bay in training camp as an undrafted free agent, was waived-injured, now back healthy. Converted college QB has some versatility.”

To make room for the new additions, the Bucs placed linebacker Zack Cichy and defensive tackle Vita Vea on injured reserve. The team also released cornerback Parnell Motley and center Zach Shackelford from the practice squad, per Auman.

Bruce Arians on Extended Time Off: ‘Just Get the Guys Healthy’

VideoVideo related to buccaneers sign ex-usc running back & additional offensive weapons 2020-10-12T20:12:29-04:00

There have been plenty of self-inflicted penalties from the Buccaneers to start the season, but the team has also had a number of key players dealing with injuries. Thanks to their Week 5 Thursday night matchup, the Buccaneers have a few additional days of rest that should help players recover for their game against Green Bay. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it clear that the goal heading into Week 6 was to get players healthy.

“Just get the guys healthy,” Arians explained, per Buccaneers.com. “You play them when they’re scheduled. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of night games coming up and big games. Every single one is going to be huge going the rest of the way.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram