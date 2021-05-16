Buccaneers Sign Ex-Chiefs Corner & Former Texans Tight End: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in another player from the Super Bowl, but this time it is via the opposing team. Tampa Bay is signing former Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are also adding former Texans tight end Jerrell Adams. Both players were among the free agents the Bucs hosted during the team’s rookie mini-camp.

“I can confirm Bucs are signing former Chiefs corner Antonio Hamilton after he was a tryout player at rookie minicamp. Solid special-teams player will compete for backup corner job,” Auman tweeted. “…Bucs are also signing former Giants tight end Jerell Adams to a one-year deal after he was a tryout player at rookie minicamp. Now will compete with Tanner Hudson and Codey McElroy for fourth tight end spot.”

Hamilton Played in All 16 Games for the Chiefs

First Free Agent pick up for the Chiefs was CB and special teams ace Antonio Hamilton. Here he is the left gunner on special teams. Great release off the snap. Has good downfield speed and nose for the ball. Excellent open-field tackle. @ArrowheadLive pic.twitter.com/IWmfj0crxb — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) March 20, 2020

After going undrafted, Hamilton has carved out a niche for himself as a five-year veteran becoming a solid special teams player. Hamilton spent his first two seasons with the Raiders before joining the Giants for two years.

After signing with the Chiefs last offseason, Hamilton played 24 snaps in the Super Bowl for Kansas City, per Dov Kleiman. The corner played in all 16 games for the Chiefs last season bringing his experience being on a contender to Tampa Bay.

“[That] reminded me of who I am and the type of player that I am,” Hamilton said in August after signing with Kansas City, per Chiefs.com. “When you give me an opportunity to go out there and play without any subbing or rotating – giving me a chance to lock into the game – that’s what I can do for you. No matter who the opponent is, I can do that for you and that’s the type of player that I am.”

O.J. Howard Is Expected to Return to the Field ‘Soon’

Jerrell Adams throwing people out of the club. #Texans pic.twitter.com/3mY6gnzAuq — patrick (@PatDStat) August 18, 2019

As for Adams, he faces an uphill battle to make the Bucs final roster given the team’s tight end depth. Adams spent 2020 bouncing around the Ravens and Lions practice squads but last played in an NFL game in 2019 for the Texans.

The tight end was part of the Giants’ regular rotation playing in 13 and 16 games in 2016 through 2017. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians provided a positive update on O.J. Howard who sustained a season-ending Achilles injury last October.

“I see O.J. every day,” Arians said during rookie mini-camp, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s really close now. He looks fantastic working out every day.”

Prior to his injury, Howard built an immediate rapport with Tom Brady notching 11 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in four games. The Buccaneers also re-signed Rob Gronkowski this offseason rejoining Cameron Brate who was a key contributor last season.

The good news for Adams and Hamilton is Arians expects lively competition across positions in training camp. Throughout the offseason, Arians stressed there will still be position battles in Tampa Bay despite being the defending champions.

“When I said goodbye, we said goodbye to this season, this team,” Arians noted in February, per Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “Next year is a different team. When we come back, we’re not Super Bowl champions. We’re just the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s for everyone to find their role, whatever that might be and then embrace it.”