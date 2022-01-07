Bucs Could Target Tight End With ‘Immense Upside,’ Says Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking for Rob Gronkowski’s potential replacement this offseason.

While Gronkowski has given no indication that he will retire this offseason, the fact remains that he’s on the verge of turning 33 years old and remains injury prone at this stage of his career. Even if Gronk does return, the Bucs may be best-suited to find a young starting tight end to properly build around.

According to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, the Buccaneers could fill that void with the Cleveland Browns‘ David Njoku. The 25-year-old has proven to be a capable receiving threat — 56 receptions for 639 yards in 2018 — but injuries and a trade demand prior to the start of the 2020 season has him out of favor in Cleveland.

Why Njoku Makes Sense for Bucs

“Rob Gronkowski’s status is a year-by-year thing. Will he return for another season? One can never really tell with him,” says Sobleski.

“He probably will, though he turns 33 later this year and is an impending free agent, as is O.J. Howard, who hasn’t found his footing with the organization. The 27-year-old could test the market to find opportunities elsewhere. Even if both leave, Cameron Brate is under contract through 2023. But he turns 31 and has a salary-cap charge that escalates to $7.3 million next season.

Tight end may not be a priority, but it needs to be addressed. A young, talented threat at the position could help the team transition away from some of its older contributors. David Njoku, another impending free agent, has been one of the best weapons within the Cleveland Browns offense, though he’s never been properly utilized. He isn’t a featured target despite presenting mismatch capabilities.

Tom Brady loves to throw to his tight ends. The addition of the 25-year-old with immense upside is an exciting proposition.”

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Buccaneers Lacking Depth at Tight End

The Buccaneers are lacking at the tight end position after Gronkowski. Both Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard failed to impress during Gronk’s stint on the sidelines due to injury. In fact, during Gronkowski’s five games out, Brate posted just nine receptions (on 18 targets) for 73 yards and one receiving touchdown. In Howard’s case, he posted just 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Howard — a former first-round draft selection back in 2017 — has failed to live up to his draft billing during his five seasons in Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old was actually fighting for a roster spot in training camp before the Bucs decided to keep him as a third tight end. Howard will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In Brate’s case, his average cap figure of $7.2 million over the next two years is an issue — the production simply doesn’t come close to matching the production.

By signing Njoku, the Buccaneers and Brady can revive the career of a once-promising tight end. Njoku’s 73.1 offensive grade this season ranks ninth among all starting tight end (according to Pro Football Focus). Take into consideration that Njoku is playing for a stagnant Browns offense that ranks 20th in the NFL in scoring. Furthermore, he plays for a quarterback in Baker Mayfield who ranks 30th in the league in passing grade (62.4 grade).

Considering the Browns have had every opportunity to sign their young tight end to a long-term deal, the Bucs will likely have a shot at adding Njoku via free agency.