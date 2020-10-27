Buccaneers Put Antonio Brown on Notice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving Antonio Brown another opportunity but there does not appear to be much wiggle room for the former All-Pro receiver. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about his message to upset fans over the team’s decision to sign Brown despite the ongoing investigation into multiple alleged incidents of improper conduct towards women. Arians noted that if the allegations are found to be true “he won’t be with us.”

“I think you just let the court system do its job,” Arians told ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Allegations — I’ve been around a lot of players that have had allegations that weren’t true, some were — so let the court system handle it. If it’s found out to be true, he won’t be with us.”

Tom Brady emphasized that Brown will have to come to work to earn time on the field. The Buccaneers quarterback noted in an interview with Westwood One that Brown’s role is “going to be up to him and the role he can create for himself.”

“I think the receiver position is really a position of strength on our offense, and how Antonio fits into that is going to be up to him and the role that he can create for himself,” Brady said, via Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight.

Arians Says ‘We’re Going to Have a Problem’ If A.B. Complains About Touches

Arians has consistently praised Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for their workmanlike approach noting neither receiver complains about touches. The Buccaneers expect the same will be true for Brown or “we’re going to have a problem.”

“Mike never b—–s,” Arians told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I love Mike. Today he didn’t touch the ball till the fourth quarter, but he just wants to win. Chris Godwin, same way. Gronk, same way. If AB’s not that way, then we’re going to have a problem.”

Arians Described Brown’s Deal as Potentially Being a ‘Very Short-Lived Contract’

Arians coached Brown in Pittsburgh has been critical of the receiver since the two went their separate ways. The Bucs coach went as far as to say the team would not be signing Brown over the offseason. Arians cited injuries as the major factor in having a change of heart but described Brown as having a “very short-lived contract” if the team has any problems once he arrives in Tampa.

“I know everybody wants to say Tom Brady lobbied us to get this done,” Arians added. “Tom Brady lobbied me back in, gosh, June, July, August. I said no. It didn’t fit then. Now, we’re in the hunt. I owe it to the rest of my players—if there’s a guy that fits our salary cap cheap, who’s a Pro Bowl-type player, let’s bring him on our squad. Who says he has to start? I mean, we just got another Pro Bowl player to put in if one of those guys go down. AB brings another dynamic to our team that we don’t have. I owe it to the rest of our players to put the best team out there possible. I don’t foresee any problems. I don’t anticipate any situation where he and I are gonna have a problem. He knows that if there is, it’s a very short-lived contract.”

