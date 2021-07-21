Tom Brady Calls out NFL Team: ‘They Know Who They Are’

The saga of the mystery quarterback that Tom Brady trashed continues, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went on to unload on teams for passing on signing him during last year’s free agency. During a SiriusXM town hall interview with Jim Gray, Brady refused to give up the name of the quarterback he recently called out during an episode of HBO’s The Shop.

“There’s private things for me that are going to remain motivational for me,” Brady responded, per Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. “They know who they are … it’s fine. Everyone has a choice to choose. I think what you realize is, there’s not as many smart people as you think. That’s just the reality. I think it’d be a no-brainer if you said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team, or you got a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team.’ … ‘Oh, we don’t need him, no thanks. We’re good.’

“In my mind, I’m kind of thinking, ‘OK, let me go show those teams what they’re missing.’ At the same time, let me go prove to the team that did bet on me, and the team that really showed they really wanted me, and committed to me, that I’m not going to let them down.”

Brady Questioned the Team’s Decision Not to Make QB Change: ‘You’re Sticking With That M*****F*****’

Brady created quite a stir with his initial comments during an episode of The Shop which debuted on June 25th. The Bucs quarterback relayed a story of a team that initially showed an interest in potentially signing him in 2020 only to back out late in the process.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said on the show. “I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf*****.’”

While Brady has clearly used this as motivation, the Buccaneers quarterback admitted he had no plans to actually join the team that passed. Things ended up working out well as Brady led the Bucs to the first-ever “home” Super Bowl victory in NFL history.

“When I look back I’m like, there’s no f****** way I would’ve went to that team,” Brady added, per Pro Football Talk. “But they said they didn’t want me. I know what that means, I know what that feels like. And I’m gonna go f*** you up because of that.”

Brady Attended the White House With the Bucs

Brady joined his Buccaneers teammates for their championship visit to the White House on July 20th. The legendary quarterback opted to skip the visit several times during his time with the Patriots.

“@TomBrady will attend the @JoeBiden White House today with his Buccaneers teammates,” NFL insider Dov Kleiman detailed on Twitter. “Brady did no go to Donald Trump’s White House in 2017 when the #Patriots visited. He also didn’t go in 2019 to Trump’s White House, along with the rest of the team.”

Brady is hoping for a return visit next year as it would mean the Bucs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. All indications are Brady has fully recovered from offseason knee surgery as the Bucs are set to begin training camp.