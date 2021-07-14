Bucs QB Tom Brady Calls out Gronk, Trolls Former Patriots [WATCH]

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is having a little fun at his teammates (both old and new) expense. Brady posted a video of himself pretending to throw passes to some of his former Patriots receivers. The video shows Brady throwing passes to “Julian Edelman”, “Danny Amendola” and “Wes Welker” who are being played by kids.

“You ready Welker?… You ready Edelman?… You ready Amendola?” Brady says as he throws each pass.

Brady ended the video by calling out his current Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. The funny clip comes just days after Gronkowski called in during the live television broadcast of Brady’s charity golf tournament The Match.

“Where you at Gronk?” Brady said as he ended the video.

Here’s a look at Brady’s latest viral video.

Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/ZRfemGgdPH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 13, 2021

Brady on Gronk: ‘Robby G, I Hope You’re Not out at the Beach Too Much’

Brady and Gronkowski had a funny exchange during the quarterback’s golf match with Phil Mickelson, Aaron Rodgers and Bryson Dechambeau. While taking Gronkowski’s call on the green, Brady joked that he was worried the tight end would not be ready for training camp.

“Robby G, I hope you’re not out at the beach too much,” Brady said with a smile. “You’re ready to go, aren’t you? We’re going here in three weeks [to training camp]. I know my guy works hard.”

Gronkowski gave it right back to his quarterback pointing out the irony of the question given he was saying this while golfing. The Bucs tight end added that he is only focused on football.

“I’m wondering if you’re ready,” Gronkowski responded. “You missed all of OTAs, you’re out golfing now. You haven’t seen me do anything. I’ve just been training, getting ready, catching footballs.”





Gronk to Brady After Coming out of Retirement: ‘I’ve Been Waiting for You’

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season, but it was short-lived as the tight end only lasted one year away from the NFL. After the Super Bowl, Gronkowski joked that he was waiting on Brady to make a move in free agency.

“It was kind of a series of conversations,” Gronkowski explained in February, per NBC Sports Boston. “It wasn’t anything like, ‘Hey Rob I want you to come back, come to Tampa with me.’ It was over a little bit of time. A couple conversations. [Brady] hit me up and was like, ‘Would you come down?’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been waiting for you. I’ve been waiting for you to make a move.’ It’s just been over a series of just talks. It’s just an unbelievable story. There’s a lot more conversations that went down but we’re just going to keep them between us.”

The Bucs tight end put up solid numbers in his first season in Tampa notching 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Gronkowski was often utilized by the Buccaneers as more of a blocking tight end but came up big in the Super Bowl. Brady’s favorite tight end had six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.