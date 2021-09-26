Tom Brady Speaks on Future With the Bucs, Updates His Retirement Plan

Tom Brady’s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues to be a topic of discussion as the quarterback seemingly is defying Father Time at 44 years old. During a video released by the team, Brady admitted to Rob Gronkowski that he could play until he is 50. Brady signed a contract extension this offseason that will keep him in Tampa at least through 2022.

Brady elaborated on his thought process during the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray. The Bucs quarterback confirmed he will play in 2022 and left the door open to potentially staying on the field even longer.

“Well, I think Gronk asked if I thought I could [play until 50] and whether I think I can or I will are two different things,” Brady noted. “So, I think from my body standpoint how I’ve been able to take care of myself over the years, can put me in a position to do that. And you never know what can happen as I keep moving forward. I know I’m having a lot of fun playing, and, again, at my age, I’ve again agreed to play next year as well but beyond that [I’ll] just take it year by year.

“But I do think if I wanted to continue to do it, I have a really good routine and again I’ve talked about it ad nauseam, I think everyone can get tired of hearing [about it]. I wrote a book on it, about how to take care of yourself, and I’m hoping people adopt it. I’m hoping I can really inspire a lot of other people who don’t think that or they think the limits have been set, and I think that people are blowing through limits these days more than ever.

“So, I put myself in a good position to, I think even this year, to compete really hard and play well. I’m going to try to do the same next year and beyond that, we’ll see. But I’m going to keep tightening up my routine a little bit more and more each year.”

The Bucs Are Allowing Brady to Set His Retirement Date

Brady’s future was a source of contention in New England as the quarterback was seeking an extension that would have kept him with the Patriots well into his 40s. The Bucs have been open about their desire to keep Brady in Tampa for as long as he wants to play.

During a May 10 interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht admitted he does not have a specific timeline from Brady but wants the quarterback in a Bucs uniform for as long as he is in the NFL.

“None [indication on future], I want to keep all of those conversations, most of them private, but no inkling at all,” Licht noted. “I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and feels like he can still play, he can play until he’s 50.”

Brady on Playing Until He Is 50: ‘I Feel Like I can Play & Then Just Glide Into Retirement’

Brady and Gronkowski do a regular video segment for the Bucs website entitled ‘Tommy and Gronky.’ Gronkowski asked Brady if the quarterback felt he could play until he is 50.

“I mean, I don’t find it so difficult,” Brady said with a smile. “Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can, I think it’s a yes.”