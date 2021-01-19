Buccaneers Sign Former Cardinals Starter for Packers Game

Tampa Bay added a player who competed for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians in their Arizona Cardinals days, including a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bucs signed former Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon on Tuesday from the practice squad according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman on Twitter ahead of this weekend’s NFC Championship Game at Green Bay. Bucannon will replace linebacker Jack Cichy, who broke his arm against the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

Bucs make roster moves — Deone Bucannon promoted to active roster, replacing Jack Cichy, who goes on injured reserve. Kenjon Barner designated to return from IR, and guard Nick Leverett signed back to the practice squad. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 19, 2021

Auman also reported that the Bucs signed guard Nick Leverett for the practice squad and designated running back Kenjon Barner to return from injured reserve. The Bucs have seen injuries or illness at both position groups in the past two weeks.