Chris Godwin Is Making Big Plans off the Field

Chris Godwin and his fiancee Mariah DelPercio have been engaged for nearly a year, and have been busy sorting out the details of their special day. Although Godwin is focused on his football career, excited to be heading to the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, he’s got big things to look forward to off the field as well.

The couple is excited to be planning a wedding. Officially!

“I’m just having a moment because these two kids who used to fall asleep on the phone with each other every night before waking up to go to their freshman year of high school classes together are planning their wedding right now,” DelPercio captioned a post on her Instagram story last year.

“This love and life we’re building together will be the greatest thing we’ve ever built,” she added, tagging Godwin’s Instagram account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Godwin & Mariah DelPercio Got Engaged in March 2020

In March 2020, Godwin and DelPercio announced their engagement with stunning photos shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

DelPercio proudly showed off her stunning engagement ring in the shots, and she captioned her post with a sweet message to her high school sweetheart.

“Yesterday was breathtaking in a way I’ll never be able to describe. The 12th. We’ve been together nearly a decade now & I can’t wait to spend all of our remaining decades as, officially, Mrs. Chris Godwin,” DelPercio captioned her Instagram post.

Godwin had a similar message for his leading lady.

“No better way to spend the rest of my life than with you! Nearly a decade together & many more to come my love,” he captioned his post. Interestingly, this is the last post he has shared of his beautiful bride-to-be. For the most part, Godwin keeps his personal life completely off of Instagram.

DelPercio’s Instagram handle is @_misstwelve, which was a nod to Godwin’s former jersey number before he surrendered it to Tom Brady. No word on whether or not she plans on switching that up to @_mrstwelve or making it officially official with @_mrsfourteen.

Chris Godwin & Mariah DelPercio Co-Founded Team Godwin Foundation

Godwin and DelPercio co-founded Team Godwin Foundation, which is dedicated to educating people about the importance of adopting dogs and spaying and neutering.

“With the help of Mariah, Chris’ eyes were opened to the need for support, advocacy, compassion and financial assistance in the animal rescue community. He knew they could use their platforms to bring light to animal rescue and make a real difference. Chris’ love for rescue dogs has grown exponentially and he hopes Team Godwin Foundation grows to the same magnitude,” reads the “About” section on the foundation’s website.

The couple’s own dogs, Ghost and Ziggy, have their very own Instagram account, run by their humans, of course.

When the two aren’t busy planning their next dog-friendly event in Tampa Bay, you’ll probably catch them at the gym together. They are both very serious about working out, and DelPercio often shares snaps of them staying athletic.

