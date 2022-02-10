Explosive Playmaker Called Buccaneers Target

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could alleviate depth issues at wide receiver and its kick return touchdown drought in one swoop.

Call him “Bay Mike Evans” because that’s who 6-foot-4 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect Christian Watson models his game after. Watson told the media at the Senior Bowl that he emulates Evans, according to The Draft Network, and backed it up with a diving 38-yard catch from Kenny Pickett.

BIG PLAY On 2nd & 9, Kenny Pickett 38-yd pass to Christian Watson .. 1st Down #National 0 #American 0 Q1 #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/RzGpp2ELIK — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) February 5, 2022

Watson, a Tampa native, has size and speed. He clocked a top-five time of 20.71 mph among Senior Bowl National team players according to Pewter Report, which noted that that Watson is on the Bucs’ radar.

The fact that Watson played at the FCS level in college — albeit powerhouse North Dakota State — doesn’t deter draft scouts. The 17-time national champion Bison produces NFL quarterbacks — Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, and Easton Stick — but the Bison haven’t produced a wide receiver draft pick since 1986. That was Stacy Robinson, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Watson Turning Heads, Compared to Randy Moss

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson highlighted Watson’s versatility. The former NDSU star scored 18 career touchdowns receiving, rushing and returning kicks.

“Watson decimates coverage with his ability to breeze past opponents with ease,” Hodgkinson wrote. “Furthermore, Watson accelerates quickly, ensuring he can gain separation at all three levels of the field rather than just in the deep third.”

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reported that Watson has drawn comparisons to NFL great Randy Moss, who played at former FCS powerhouse Marshall. NFL scout Jim Nagy said he heard the same comparison from an FCS coach whose team faced Moss.

At NDSU, Watson was a major deep-ball target for Lance but kept up stellar play without an elite quarterback in 2021. Watson, known as “the Tampa Tornado” by Bison media, hauled in 2,140 receiving yards and rushed for 392 yards in four seasons.





The Bucs could impact NFC rival San Francisco, which now has Lance at quarterback, by snagging the rising prospect. NFL teams with young quarterbacks going after their favorite college receivers has been a trend of late — including former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bucs Need a Receiver, Kick Returner

It’s no secret that Tampa Bay has been hurting at wide receiver of late, and it’s been more than a decade, 2010, since the Bucs have fielded a touchdown-scoring kick returner.

Tampa Bay lost Antonio Brown due to his sideline antics, Chris Godwin tore his ACL, and injuries hobbled productive backups in Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson. Fellow backup receivers Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller didn’t score a touchdown in 2021. Godwin could leave in free agency.

Rookie kick returner Jaelon Darden showed some promise with an average of 7.5 yards on punt returns, 19.9 yards on kick returns but no touchdowns. The top 15 kick returners in the NFL from 2021 averaged more than 21 yards per return. Darden would have fit into the top 15 on punt returns with more touches.

Watson averaged 26.4 yards per kick return in his career. He notably turned the tide with his kick return touchdowns in two games the Bison were losing. That was especially the case with his return that set up back-to-back returns for the Bison to rally from a 17-2 hole at Sam Houston in 2021. The Bison tied the game 17-17 before falling short 24-20.

#NDSUSeasonOpenerCountdown: #94: A second appearance already from Christian Watson. This time it was a 94 yard kickoff return touchdown this spring against Sam Houston, that spurred a Bison rally. Watson had two kickoff return touchdowns this spring. pic.twitter.com/oIzt9a1yoO — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) June 2, 2021

NDSU’s offense looked as anemic that day as the Bucs offense did against the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 19. Tampa Bay could have used a major special teams jolt in that 9-0 loss.

Watson also comes from a Tom Brady-like meticulous winning culture at NDSU. The Bison won three national titles in his four seasons and went 52-4 with two unbeaten campaigns.