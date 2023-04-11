Bucs $29 Million Star Pushing for Trade in Controversial Move: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has asked to be traded as the defender heads into the final season of his rookie deal with the franchise, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. The news comes after White posted a series of cryptic Instagram messages on March 6, 2023 while later denying that it was tied to his future in Tampa.

“Two sources have told me that Bucs inside linebacker Devin White has requested a trade. Story coming,” Laine tweeted on April 11.

It will be interesting to watch how the Buccaneers respond to White’s trade request. According to Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, the Bucs emphasized the team had no plans to trade White after his previous Instagram messages went viral.

“Don’t know what to make of this but I’m told there are NO plans by the Bucs to trade Devin White,” Stroud detailed on March 6.

Devin White’s Projected Market Value Is a 4-Year, $80.4 Million Contract

White is slated to play on his fifth-year option that Tampa Bay picked up for 2023. The linebacker signed a four-year, $29.3 million rookie contract with the Bucs after being the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NFL draft and will have an $11.7 million salary next season.

It remains to be seen what the Buccaneers could expect to land in a trade for White if the franchise begins to explore possible deals. Spotrac projects White’s market value to be a four-year, $80.4 million contract with his free agency looming in 2024.

Pro Football Focus Gave Devin White a 45.5 Grade for His Play in 2022

Last season, Hall of Famer @WarrenSapp called out Devin White on social media for lack of effort during the team's loss to the Ravens. Now White asks to be traded. "I want you to watch the captain, I'll ask for the C off your chest. Are you kidding me?"pic.twitter.com/gzCyaNCzc7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 11, 2023

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about White landing this lucrative of a deal in free agency. The former Pro Bowler earned 45.5 and 36.2 grades from Pro Football Focus over his last two seasons.

Other star linebackers have struggled to find lucrative deals in free agency this offseason. White’s fellow teammate Lavonte David signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to remain with the Buccaneers. White notched 124 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, five pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles during 17 starts in 2022.

What Could the Buccaneers Land in a Trade for Devin White?

The @DevinWhite__40 horse 🐎 game is strong: “I own four personally, but my pop has horses named Sugar, Goldie, Sweetheart and Sunshine. He got four, so basically I own eight.” Check out Devin White’s horse power rankings below. #nfldraft #GeauxTigers #LSU #NFLDraft2019 pic.twitter.com/4BylW3o7iM — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 25, 2019

There are two factors for Tampa Bay to consider when making a decision on White’s future. First, trading White would clear cap space for this season, and also rule out a costly long-term contract for the linebacker which would provide additional room to potentially use in future years.

The Bucs also have to assess what White’s trade value would be, and whether it is enough to change their previous stance on dealing the defender. The Bears received future second- and fifth-round picks from the Ravens in exchange for linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of last season’s trade deadline.

“As others have said, Roquan Smith only got a second and fifth when Bears were taking on $5 million in salary in the deal,” Fox Sports’ Greg Auman pointed out on Twitter. “This is a full-season trade vs. halfway through that option year, but hard to know what White’s value would be.”

Todd Bowles on Devin White: ‘I Think This Will Probably Be One of His Better Seasons’

#Buccaneers rookie LB Devin White with a big-time defensive touchdown.pic.twitter.com/qVYfObS05U — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 29, 2019

During the NFL Combine, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke glowingly about White’s play and future with the team. Bowles noted that White “takes a lot of heat” for missed tackles alluding to some of the defender’s less than stellar plays that went viral in 2022.

“Devin takes a lot of heat for some things – everybody judges the missed tackles – but he makes tackles that I haven’t seen linebackers make in 30 years,” Bowles said during a February 28 press conference. “He can make plays for us. He is still one of our best two players on defense. I have a lot of faith in him.

“His growth mentally understanding the system – and it’s not an easy system – has been outstanding. I think the world of the guy. I think he is a heck of a ballplayer, and I think this will probably be one of his better seasons.”