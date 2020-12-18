Buccaneers Surprisingly Reveal Key Starter Out vs. Falcons

Tom Brady will miss a key pass blocker on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bucs moved left tackle Donovan Smith to the reserve/COVID-19 according to NFL.com. Smith, the sixth-year pro from Penn State, started every game played since his rookie year in 2015. He missed one game in 2019.

Smith had exposure to COVID-19 according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman via Twitter.

Bucs announce that left tackle Donovan Smith had close contact with a family memver who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game at Falcons. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 18, 2020

“I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches, and staff,” Smith said in a statement per NFL.com.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians updated media about Smith in Friday’s press conference per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

“(Smith) don’t have any symptoms or anything, it’s just the way the situation is right now,” Arians said according to Knight. “It throws a wrinkle in the plan, but we’ve got people that are capable of jumping in and playing, and Josh Wells will do a heck of a job.”

Wells, a backup tackle, has played 18 snaps on offense and 63 on special teams this season. The sixth-year pro from James Madison will make his third start for the Bucs in two seasons with the team.

Bucs starting guard Alex Cappa expressed confidence in Wells per Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith via Twitter.

Bucs guard Alex Cappa says continuity has helped the Bucs' offensive line perform well this season. That will be tested on Sunday without LT Donovan Smith but Cappa says the linemen are confident in Josh Wells. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) December 18, 2020

