Ex-Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman Announces 2022 Destination

A recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran is taking his talents elsewhere.

Richard Sherman, who played for the Buccaneers during the 2021 season after signing with franchise midway through the year, is joining Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football team coverage for the 2022 season. The 34-year-old Sherman revealed the decision during an interview with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on Tuesday, June 14.

Via Nick Shook of NFL.com:

“I feel like it’s important for players to continue to push the game forward and educate the fans through real experience and real intellect and trying to take them even deeper into the game,” Sherman said. “I think you try to simplify it as much as you can for them, but I think the more informed and educated the fans are, the better the experience is. You want to help them understand their team, understand why this touchdown happened, understand why this big run happened, understand why this interception happened, and I think I can do that.”

Sherman will work on pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of the broadcasts for Amazon Prime.

The veteran cornerback established himself as one of the top corners of the 2010’s, helping lead the Seattle Seahawks‘ “Legion of Boon” defense to a Super Bowl in 2013 and a Super Bowl appearance in 2014. Sherman was named to five Pro Bowls, garnered five All-Pro selections and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010’s.

Sherman Immediately Became Bucs Starter After Signing

Sherman signed with the Buccaneers at the end of September following injuries to starting cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis. Tampa Bay’s injury situation with their cornerbacks so was bad that Sherman ended up starting just four days after he signed with the team versus the New England Patriots in Week 4.

After starting his first three appearances — he played 98% of the snaps in his first two starts — Sherman suffered a hamstring injury during the Buccaneers’ Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That particular injury sidelined him for essentially the remainder of the year as Sherman only appeared in 23 defensive snaps for the rest of the 2021 season. An Achilles injury effectively ended his season during the playoffs.

Despite Sherman’s career shift, the 11-year veteran isn’t ruling out a return to the NFL.

“No, no, I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can,” Sherman told Wyche. “I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they’re there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass it up.

“But I’m going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I’m happy to help.”

Knox: Buccaneers Are ‘Best Fit’ for Saquon Barkley

The Buccaneers could be a destination for the one of the top young backs in the league.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Bucs are a top destination for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Knox mentioned Barkley during an article on players who should be on the trade block.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to win now and could use another dual-threat running back after losing Ronald Jones II in free agency,” explains Knox. “Tampa has $10.5 million in cap space available and could afford to add Barkley as another outlet option for Tom Brady.

Barkley’s contract situation may be easier to take for the Bucs than for other teams. Having Barkley on a one-year deal isn’t as much of an issue for a team that may enter a full-blown rebuild if Brady retires (for real, this time) next offseason.”

Barkley is entering the last year of his contract with the Giants and could be used in a shared backfield situation with Leonard Fournette. Considering Barkley’s injury history — he has missed 21 games over the past three seasons due to injuries — using the 25-year-old back in a shared backfield situation may be best for the former Pro Bowler.