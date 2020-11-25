Former Buccaneers QB Earns Start With New Team

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will get his chance to prove himself with a new team this Sunday in Week 12.

While recent Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston waits for a chance to start in New Orleans, one-time Bucs signal-caller Mike Glennon will start for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Glennon will make his first start in three seasons after the Jaguars announced their starter Wednesday, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reported.

Glennon played for the Buccaneers from 2013 to 2016, starting 18 games in that time span. He went 5-13 and threw for 4,100 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions during his time in Tampa.

The Bucs picked Glennon in the third round of the 2013 draft out of North Carolina State. Then, the Bucs went a different direction for a quarterback in 2015, drafting Winston with the top pick in the draft. Glennon left for Chicago via free agency in 2017 but only started four games since the Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick that year and went with him the rest of the 2017 season.

Winston, meanwhile, lasted five seasons as the starter in Tampa. The Bucs signed Tom Brady in March, and Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints as a backup to Drew Brees.

Despite playing some snaps after Brees’ rib injury in Week 10, Winston didn’t get the starting job the following week as Saints coach Sean Payton went with veteran backup Taysom Hill instead.