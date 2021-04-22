Former Bucs Linebacker Enters Hospice Care: Report

One-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno Hayes entered hospice care recently amid his battle with liver disease.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported the news on Thursday. Hayes, 33, who played for the Bucs from 2008 to 2011, had been waiting for a liver transplant.

I can confirm that former Bucs linebacker Geno Hayes is in hospice care fighting liver disease. I'd spoken to him multiple times over the last several weeks while awaiting a liver transplant. Please keep him in your prayers. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 22, 2021

Laine added that fans can reach out to Hayes through his Twitter handle, @55_AlwaysLive. She noted that Hayes had two children, whom he likes to highlight on social media.

Hayes came into the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick with the Bucs from Florida State. He tallied 10 sacks, six forced fumbles, six interceptions, and 401 tackles in his seven-year career. After playing Tampa for four seasons, he played for Chicago in 2012 and Jacksonville from 2013 to 2014.

The Tallahassee Democrat’s Jim Henry reported that Hayes’ condition “has deteriorated in recent weeks.” Hayes went to his parents’ Georgia home for hospice care. His high school coach, Frankie Carroll, visited him on Sunday.

“Geno’s in need of prayers. He’s fighting for his life,” Carroll told Henry. “It’s tough. Geno’s a fun-loving guy.”

Hayes grew up in Greenville, Florida, and played high school football at Madison County for Carroll. Hayes helped the team take state runner-up in 2003 and 2004. He had 30 sacks, 254 tackles, and three interceptions in those seasons. The four-star recruit, by Rivals, chose Florida State in 2005 after also receiving offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, USC, and Tennessee.

“Geno could get through any gap when he blitzed, and he’d be right there to make the play,” Carroll told Henry. “Geno, of course, ranks up there among the best linebackers we’ve ever had. And he’s probably the best blitzing linebacker we’ve ever had.”