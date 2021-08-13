Former Bucs Player Honors Memory of Mark Cook

One-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy joined in the outpouring of tributes in response to the untimely death of longtime Bucs beat reporter Mark Cook on Thursday.

Cook, 50, covered team for Pewter Report, a Tampa-based website dedicated to Bucs coverage. He began covering the team in 2011 and became well-known and loved among players, coaches, Bucs management, and fans.

Besides a plethora of reporting on the team, Cook ran a series of videos called What’s Cooking? that featured interviews with Bucs players. Past guests included tight end O.J. Howard, linebacker Shaquil Barrett, and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

McCoy, who played for the Bucs from 2010 to 2018, described Cook as authentic in connecting with him and his past teammates.

“Man, I hate to hear news like today,” McCoy wrote. “Us as athletes have our reservations with growing relationships with the media, but Mark Cook was one of the real genuine guys in this crazy business. Hate hearing about his passing. Sending love and prayers to his family.”

Man I hate to hear news like today. Us as athletes have our reservations with growing relationships with the media but @MarkCook1970 was one of the real genuine guys in this crazy business. Hate hearing about his passing. Sending love and prayers to his family. 🙏🏾 — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) August 12, 2021

McCoy signed with the Oakland Raiders last week but had expressed interest in returning to the Bucs after stints in Carolina and Dallas.

Condolences Came From Bucs and Beyond

Bucs general manager Jason Licht also shared condolences on social media.

“Prayers are with the Cook family and all his loved ones,” Licht wrote. “Mark, you were great, man, and were always a pure joy to be around. You will be sorely missed by all of us.”

Prayers are with the Cook family and all his loved ones. Mark, you were GREAT man and were always a pure joy to be around. You will be sorely missed by all of us. https://t.co/mSnSy12X6r — Jason Licht (@jasonrlicht) August 12, 2021

The Bucs organization likewise released a statement.

“Rest in peace, Mark. You’ll always be a part of the Bucs family,” the Bucs social media team wrote.

Rest in peace, Mark. You’ll always be a part of the Bucs family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/19ojf7mT9k — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 12, 2021

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Mark Cook,” the statement reads. “He was a fixture at our team facility at Raymond James Stadium for more than a decade, providing quality coverage and valuable insight about our football team. He had a special connection with Buccaneers fans and an incredible knowledge and appreciation of our franchise’s history. Mark was especially proud of his son, Douglas, and was always eager to share stories about him around the Buccaneers’ locker room. Our players, coaches and entire staff will miss him dearly. We extend our deepest sympathies to Douglas and all of Mark’s family and friends.”

Bucs superfan Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys called Cook a “dear friend’ and wished the family condolences.

“RIP bro. You were a dear friend of mine, and I’ll never forget our friendship and love for our beloved Bucs. I’ll be praying for your family and friends,” Carter wrote.

RIP bro. You were a dear friend of mine and I’ll never forget our friendship and love for our beloved Bucs. I’ll be praying for your family and friends. https://t.co/gQHXQ0MRba — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) August 13, 2021

As WTSP reported, droves of tributes from Bucs fans poured in for Cook across Twitter.

A Lifelong Bucs Fans

Cook grew up a lifelong Bucs fan and began watching the team from its beginning in 1976 when he was age seven according to Pewter Report.

He worked as an outdoors columnist for the Tampa Tribune from 1997 to 2011 before covering the Bucs for Pewter Report. His final game covering the Bucs turned out to be the Super Bowl LV win. Pewter Report shared a Facebook post of his from that moment.

“What a night! I’ve watched this team with my dad since I was seven years old and with Douglas since we adopted him 17 years ago. The only thing better would have been if we had all been together to see this. We’ve watched a lot of bad football over the last 43 years but this made it all worth it.”