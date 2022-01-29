Grim Update on Tom Brady’s Future With Buccaneers: Report

Tom Brady‘s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks more and more questionable with each passing day.

According to the latest report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora on Brady’s retirement watch, a decision on Brady’s future is expected to be announced soon.

“Several sources who are within Brady’s inner circle anticipate that he will most likely reveal his future plans in the coming days,” says La Canfora. “Brady is a historian of the game, he understands what it takes for players and teams to reach this point in the season, and would not want to upstage the game itself in any way. Making an announcement the week leading up to the Super Bowl would not be his style, and waiting until after the Super Bowl, with the scouting combine then just weeks away, might begin to cut into the Buccaneers’ ability to pivot as an organization and readjust their plans for 2022 if it was now to not include arguably the greatest football player who ever lived.”

While an announcement in the near future is a very welcome idea for Bucs fans, this next tidbit from La Canfora’s report is not. In fact, La Canfora reports that those close to Brady believe that he will announce his retirement.

Report: Brady Expected to Retire

“Numerous sources close to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remain convinced that the all-time great is preparing to retire from the game, with a formal announcement expected shortly,” says La Canfora.

Since the Buccaneers’ season ended at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs last weekend, Brady has yet to commit to any plans for the 2022 season. Even when not taking into account La Canfora’s sources, the decision to postpone any declaration of plans is questionable. In fact, it leads one to believe that Brady will indeed retire.

In prior seasons, Brady never left any doubt to the imagination. He made his plans clear that he would return for the following season at the conclusion of his team’s recent seasons.

Even during the offseason and in the preseason of this year, Brady never made it a secret that he wanted to play during the 2022 season at the age of 45. Now, he’s not even willing to say he’s leaning towards returning next season.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Brady’s Decision Could Lead to Gronkowski’s Retirement

La Canfora’s report also mentions that there’s a “growing sense” the Bucs will end up in the market for a new starting quarterback. Furthermore, he mentions how Brady’s retirement will likely lead to other top players calling it a career as well, such as tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Within the Bucs organization, sources said, there has been a growing sense that the team will end up in the market for a new starting quarterback next season, which likely means other top players like Rob Gronkowski opt to call is a career as well,” says La Canfora.

Despite Brady’s play not declining by any bit, the Bucs QB sounds like he wants to spend more and more time with his family. The 44-year-old quarterback spoke of this desire during his most recent appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray earlier this week.

“I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about,” Brady said. “It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

“And, you know, I have things happening outside of football that require some time and energy. Not a ton but, you know, the kids require time and energy and that’s enjoyable for me, too,” Brady continued. “So again, it’s a, you know, I’ll know when the time is right and there’s no rush to make a decision. So, you know, we’ll just see.”