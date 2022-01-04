‘Hypothetical’ Trade Sees Former Pro Bowl WR to Buccaneers

This trade may not be allowed at this point of the NFL season, but it would be one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would pull off in a heartbeat.

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, one trade the Buccaneers wish they could pull off before the start of the NFL postseason would be acquiring a star wide receiver. This comes in handy considering the recent departure of Antonio Brown, who walked out in the midst of the Bucs’ game versus the New York Jets in Week 16.

That potential star receiver would be none other than the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson.

Via Knox:

“After topping 1,100 receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020, Allen has produced just 388 yards and one touchdown,” says Knox. “Robinson could thrive as a perimeter target for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however. Tampa recently lost star wideout Chris Godwin to a torn ACL and now has an opening on the outside opposite Mike Evans. The Buccaneers also parted ways with receiver Antonio Brown following a sideline outburst Sunday against the New York Jets. Robinson might not equal Godwin’s production in Tampa, but he represents the best realistic option the Buccaneers would have—in the theoretical sense, anyway. With Robinson playing on a one-year deal and being underutilized in Chicago, the asking price for the 28-year-old would be low. Hypothetically, Tampa could probably get Robinson for an early Day 3 pick. Now, it’s worth noting that Robinson has battled COVID-19 and still doesn’t feel 100 percent. Ideally, though, he would be able to return to form during Tampa’s postseason run. The Bears may be staring down their final game with Robinson in the lineup, but it would be fun to see what Tom Brady could get out of him in the playoffs if a trade could occur.”

Why Robinson’s Performance Has Declined

Robinson battled COVID-19 during this season and lost 10 pounds while battling the virus. The 28-year-old receiver spoke of the negative effects the virus had on his physical state and conditioning on Tuesday, December 28.

Via Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun-TImes:

‘‘Now it’s just trying to figure out where my lungs are at as far as conditioning-wise and stuff like that,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s just about, from a physical standpoint, getting back, seeing where I’m at condition-wise. I mean running. . . .”

Robinson has been limited to just 11 games this season and has had minimal impact — the veteran receiver has just 36 receptions for 388 yards and one touchdown. This is a year after Robinson completed back-to-back seasons of 98-plus receptions and over 1,100 receiving yards with Mitchell Trubisky as his quarterback.

It also hasn’t helped that Robinson has been involved in a toxic situation in Chicago. The Bears are on the verge of moving on from head coach Matt Nagy and they’ve played a game of musical chairs with starting quarterbacks in Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.

Robinson Could Emerge as Free Agent Option in 2022

The Buccaneers are currently wearing thin at the receiver position. Not long before Brown’s stunt during the team’s game versus the Jets, leading receiver Chris Godwin was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

While the Bucs won’t be able to realistically acquire Robinson before their regular season finale versus the Carolina Panthers, they’ll be able to sign him in free agency. The seven-year veteran will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

With Brown out of the picture for good and Godwin himself entering free agency, maybe Robinson becomes a realistic target in free agency.

Considering his performance during the 2021 season, he could be a cheap addition for the Buccaneers.