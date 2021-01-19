Insider Reveals Antonio Brown Injury Status vs. Packers

Antonio Brown injured his knee against New Orleans on Sunday, which left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver in doubt for the NFC Championship Game.

Brown had an MRI done on Monday, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported promising results for the MRI via Twitter and that the Bucs will list Brown as day-to-day.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown, who injured his knee and underwent an MRI following the game, did not suffer a serious injury, sources say. He’s considered day-to-day in preparation for the NFC Title Game vs the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021

No structural damage was expected by Pro Football Doc’s David Chao, a sports medical analyst and former NFL team doctor.

On video review, expected the MRI to show no structural damage as discussed yesterday at https://t.co/dFDT8os6QG — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 19, 2021

Chao noted that Brown favored the knee once late in the first half but didn’t have a clear injury incident.

Have reviewed all AB plays and no particular obvious injury but does go down on knee late in 2nd. Full thoughts at https://t.co/dFDT8os6QG https://t.co/pKqUil4953 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 19, 2021

Brown has three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown so far in the postseason.

