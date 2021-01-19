Insider Reveals Antonio Brown Injury Status vs. Packers

Insider Reveals Antonio Brown Injury Status vs. Packers

  • 38 Shares
  • Updated
Antonio Brown

Getty Antonio Brown had an MRI on Monday after injuring his knee in New Orleans.

Antonio Brown injured his knee against New Orleans on Sunday, which left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver in doubt for the NFC Championship Game.

Brown had an MRI done on Monday, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported promising results for the MRI via Twitter and that the Bucs will list Brown as day-to-day.

No structural damage was expected by Pro Football Doc’s David Chao, a sports medical analyst and former NFL team doctor.

Chao noted that Brown favored the knee once late in the first half but didn’t have a clear injury incident.

Brown has three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown so far in the postseason.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady and Drew Brees Video Goes Viral After Bucs-Saints Matchup

Read More
, , ,