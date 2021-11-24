Jags Steal Super Bowl Return Specialist Away From Buccaneers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars announced the signing of receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens on Wednesday, November 24. Mickens had served as the Buccaneers primary return specialist during their Super Bowl run last season.

Mickens previously spent time with the Jaguars during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before latching on with the Buccaneers in 2019.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, the club announced today.

Mickens has totaled 63 punt returns for 499 yards and 27 kick returns for 638 yards, including 39 punt returns for 346 yards and one TD with the Jaguars from 2017-18. He has also caught 13 passes for 135 yards and two TDs.”

The 27-year-old Mickens appeared in 10 games last season and returned 16 punts for 99 yards (6.2 yards per return). He also posted five kick returns for 129 yards (24.3 yards per return).

During the postseason, Mickens appeared in all four games and had 10 returns for 122 yards (12.2 yards per return). He also posted six punt returns for 39 yards (6.5 yards per return).

Mickens was released prior to the start of the 2021 season but later signed to the Bucs’ practice squad. He’s appeared in five games this season and returned five kickoff returns for 129 yards (25.8 yards per return).

The five-year veteran hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 14. He had yet to be activated from the practice squad since then.

Brady Speaks of ‘Challenges’ This Year

The Buccaneers finally snapped a two-game losing streak in their 30-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

Tom Brady looked crisp in bouncing back from a rough two-game performance. The 44-year-old threw for 307 passing yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the win — the pass came off of Mike Evans’ hands.

As the Buccaneers won their first game since a Week 7 victory over the Chicago Bears, Brady expressed relief following the win.

“It was long,” Brady said of the past month. “A lot of bad nights sleep, but that’s part of just playing football. It’s a tough sport, every year has its different challenges. This year, you’ve seen a lot of crazy things happen with games.”

Brady also cited a quote from an old coach regarding the Buccaneers’ schedule and their upcoming opponent in Week 12 (Indianapolis Colts).

“An old coach of mine used to say, ‘It’s not who you play, it’s how you play when you play them,’” Brady said. “We’ve played some good teams that are playing well and we’ve got a tough one coming up Sunday.”

Bucs Designate Davis’ Return to Practice

The Buccaneers have designated cornerback Carlton Davis III to return to practice from injured reserve. The starting cornerback appeared in four games this season before suffering a quad injury in Week 4 versus the New England Patriots.

That opens a 21-day window for Davis to officially come off of injured reserve.

“On Wednesday, the Buccaneers designated cornerback Carlton Davis III to return to practice, beginning the process of his return to the active roster and a starting spot in the secondary,” said Smith. “The Bucs now have a 21-day window during which Davis can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. Davis can be activated to that roster at any point during those three weeks.”

Davis’ potential return comes just days after fellow starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting made his own return versus the Giants in Week 11.