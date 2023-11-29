Buccaneers Predicted to Land ‘Explosive’ Baker Mayfield Replacement

Back when they were 3-1, it appeared that the Bucs had hit upon something when they took a chance on signing Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal. Now that the Buccaneers have lost six of their last seven games, though … well, maybe Baker Mayfield is just not the guy. That’s the idea, at least, in the newest Buccaneers NFL draft projection.

Certainly, the Buccaneers’ issues are not all down to Mayfield. There have been times when he has shown flashes of brilliance, and he is clearly a solid leader. But the same inconsistency that got him run out of Cleveland and saw him bounced from Carolina to the Rams last year has been the norm, too.

And it’s possible that the Bucs will re-sign Mayfield to a short-term deal next offseason. But they’ve got to be thinking long-term, too, and that’s why The Athletic, in looking at the Buccaneers’ NFL draft prospects, has Tampa picking seventh and looking to LSU star quarterback Jayden Daniels as the choice.

Daniels Would be a Big Score in the Buccaneers NFL Draft

Certainly, Jayden Daniels is a late-charger in Buccaneers NFL draft circles, or, indeed, in any NFL draft circles. Just earlier this month, he was considered a second-round prospect, but his recent performances as a run/pass quarterback have changed things.

The numbers are incredible. Daniels has completed 72.2% of his passes for LSU, for 3,812 yards in 12 games, third in all of NCAA football. His 40 touchdown throws are tops in college, and he has thrown just four interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,134 yards and another 10 touchdowns.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic’s draft analyst, wrote of Daniels:

“Offensively and defensively, the Buccaneers are a middle-of-the-road team, and they’ll have several interesting roster decisions to make this offseason. For one, Tampa Bay will be in the mix to select this draft’s QB3, and Daniels could be it. He has a dynamic skill set to create explosive plays with his arm and legs.

“At the beginning of the season, I wouldn’t have guessed that Daniels would appear in the top 10 of my first mock draft. But in studying his tape and seeing his continual improvements, you start to run out of reasons why he doesn’t belong. I think several teams slotted in the top 10 will think the same way.”

Baker Mayfield Nursing Ankle Injury

As for the guy that Jayden Daniels could be slotted to replace if he were the Buccaneers NFL draft pick, Baker Mayfield, it remains possible that he will miss Sunday’s Week 13 game against Carolina, which is pretty much a must-win for Tampa’s fleeting playoff chances. Mayfield sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, though an MRI was negative.

The New York Times does a weekly check on playoff chances and, currently, the Bucs sit at 15%.

There are two games against Carolina remaining (the season finale also features the Panthers) but hot teams like the Packers and Jaguars are ahead, too, as well as division matchups against the Saints and Falcons.

Of course, Tampa wants to be in the playoffs, but then if there really is interest in a Baker Mayfield replacement in the Buccaneers NFL draft, racking up a few losses in the coming weeks will give them a better chance at a player like Daniels.