Buccaneers Keep Familiar Blocker for Tom Brady: Report

Months after blocking for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ biggest comeback of the 2020 season, offensive tackle Josh Wells agreed to ink a new deal with the team on Wednesday.

Wells will sign a one-year contract of $990,000 in addition to a $137,500 signing bonus according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. The veteran backup played in 15 games and started once in 2020. He also played special teams snaps in all four playoff games.

Josh Wells gets a one-year deal to return to Bucs at the veteran minimum of $990,000, plus a $137,500 signing bonus. He has $500,000 guaranteed. A top backup tackle this past season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 25, 2021

Well’s lone start came in one of the most pivotal regular season games for the Bucs in 2020, a 17-point second-half comeback at Atlanta in December. He played all 68 offensive snaps per Pro Football Reference in place of the injured Donovan Smith.

Wells helped protect quarterback Tom Brady well enough to lead the comeback through the air. Brady threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns. He only took three sacks in the game.

Including the Bucs’ 27-24 win over the Falcons, Wells played 10 of the team’s offensive snaps and 18 percent special teams snaps per Pro Football Reference. He played on 19-22 percent of the special teams snaps in the playoff games.

The Bucs consider Wells a versatile backup per ESPN’s Jenna Laine, who noted that the Bucs return all starters from last season. Tampa lost a backup lineman in Joe Haeg to Pittsburgh last week.

Undrafted out of James Madison, Wells played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2018 before signing with the Bucs as a free agent in 2019. The 6-6, 306-pound tackle has played in 67 career games.

Wells credits his parents, Jeff and Joy, the most in making it to the NFL per WTVR’s Lane Casadonte. The Virginia native began his college career as a walkon before reaching the NFL undrafted.

“They’ve always had the best intentions for me even when I couldn’t see it at the time,” Wells said per Casadonte. “It’s a blessing honestly. God’s given me everything I’ve got. I’ve worked with the things he’s given me.”