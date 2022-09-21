Julian Edelman Sends Cryptic Message to Bucs & Tom Brady Amid Rumors

If Julian Edelman does not plan to make another NFL run, the former star receiver is certainly milking the rumors as he continues to talk about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During Paramount’s “Inside the NFL,” Edelman sheepishly volunteered that he did not receive a call from the Bucs prior to the team signing veteran wideout Cole Beasley. Edelman was asked if he plans to join Tom Brady given the Buccaneers’ injury woes at receiver.

“I don’t wanna talk about this, they just signed Cole Beasley [and] I didn’t get a call,” Edelman said with a smile.

Edelman last played in the league in 2020 during an injury-filled season when the receiver appeared in just six games for the Patriots. The former star wideout notched 21 receptions for 315 yards for New England during his final season. Edelman snagged 100 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Edelman on Possible Comeback: ‘I’ve Gone & Dabbled’ With Running Routes

During a June 27 interview on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Edelman admitted that his body feels better after the time away from football, and Brady’s former favorite receiver is keeping himself in shape just in case. Edelman appears to have mixed feelings about an NFL return as the receiver does not want to play again if he cannot still perform at a high level.

“So, now that I’ve taken a year off, and like I’m not loading my body, compounding loads every single day, my body feels pretty straight,” Edelman explained. “And I’ve gone and dabbled and you go run routes, but then you see when you run routes, the next day like, ‘Alright, I’m not too bad.’

“But I’m already like 10,000 reps behind I feel in my mind. So, then to answer your question, probably not [return], but I will probably start training a little more and more just to kind of put some data on my brain to see if I can do it. I’m not going to put myself out there to look silly, get strapped up. I’m not going to go out there where I can get open on one play. I want to go out and if I want to ball, I’m going to have to go out and consistently do it time and time again.”

Edelman Favors the Patriots Over Bucs If WR Returns to the NFL

During the same interview, Edelman noted that he would be more likely to return to the Patriots than join Brady with the Buccaneers. All signs point to Edelman remaining retired, but the receiver is doing his best to keep the rumors going.

“Who said I would go to the Buccaneers?” Edelman said of the Bucs rumors. “Maybe there’s a couple of other teams. …If I would ever come back, I would want to come back as a Pat, probably, be part of that.”

As for the Bucs, the team is already dealing with injuries to their top three receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. Brady was spotted with Odell Beckham Jr. prior to the Bucs’ Week 2 win over the Saints fueling rumors that the star could join Tampa Bay. The one thing that is certain is the Buccaneers will continue to be linked to stars as long as Tom Brady is under center.