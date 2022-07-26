Bucs to Sign Former Rival 7-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker for Tom Brady: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding even more firepower to the offense as the team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with star receiver Julio Jones, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After spending his first 10 seasons inside the NFC South with the Falcons, Jones was traded to the Titans last offseason but underwhelmed during his one year in Nashville.

The Titans released Jones in March moving on from the remaining two seasons that were part of the receiver’s $66 million contract. Jones had 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown during his 10 starts in 2021 as the playmaker was hampered by injuries. The star wideout is just two seasons removed from posting 99 receptions for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games for the Falcons in 2019.

“Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source,” Schefter said in a series of July 26, 2022 tweets. “The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones. …Julio Jones drew interest from, amongst others, the Green Bay Packers and Buccaneers. But Tampa was the most aggressive in giving its QB a new offensive weapon. Julio Jones now wants to try to win a Super Bowl with the man who prevented him from winning one.”

Brady Recruited Jones to Join the Bucs: Report

It should come as no surprise that Brady played a significant role in Jones choosing to join the Buccaneers over other contenders. NFL insider Dov Kleiman reported that Brady was recruiting Jones throughout the offseason.

“In March I tweeted that Tom Brady has been actively recruiting the free agent All-Pro to join the Bucs and the numbers finally worked for both sides,” Kleiman tweeted on July 26. “The Packers were also interested in Julio but he chose Tampa.”

Godwin Has Been Cleared for Training Camp: Report

The #Bucs offense right now has: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph are receiver with the QB that led the league in TDs and yards last season despite injuries at the position.pic.twitter.com/VtuUvlgCF7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2022

The Buccaneers had been unable to find a consistent replacement for Antonio Brown since the team opted to release the star wideout in January. The addition of Jones not only helps fill this void but eases some of the potential pressure on Chris Godwin who is returning from a significant ACL injury.

If Jones can stay healthy, the Bucs have arguably the most potent receiver trio in the NFL with Godwin and Mike Evans. Tampa Bay also signed former Falcons playmaker Russell Gage earlier this offseason. The Bucs offered more good news at the receiver position as Godwin has been medically cleared for training camp.

“Bucs WR Chris Godwin has been cleared to begin training camp despite undergoing knee surgery Jan. 3 for a torn ACL,” Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud detailed on Twitter. “LB Lavonte David (Lisfranc) also is ready to participate in workouts beginning Wed. But the team will be careful with both. Neither needed to start on the PUP list.”

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Bucs are planning to ease Godwin back onto the field noting there is “no rush,” especially with the addition of Jones. Brady now has a plethora of weapons at his disposal as the Bucs attempt to win their second Super Bowl in three years.

“Regarding Chris Godwin: I’m told that there is no rush and that the Bucs are taking their time with him,” Laine said on Twitter. “Signing Julio Jones affords them the ability to do that.”