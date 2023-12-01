Buccaneers Projected to Trade Top Pick for Disgruntled Bears Star

One thing that is clear about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that they’re not nearly as bad as their 4-7 record. They’ve been in nearly all their games, but poor execution, bum luck and, perhaps, less-than inspiring coaching has held them back. That makes them a pretty good candidate for an offseason NFL rumor, though.

And as NFL rumors go, one of the big ones running right now is the future of quarterback Justin Fields in Chicago. That’s because the Bears own the pick that belongs to the Panthers this season, which is slated as the No. 1 overall selection, and Chicago would likely either trade Fields or trade the pick. Since Fields has never been able to get much traction with the Bears it’s more likely that he would be the one to go.

It is not hard to imagine GM Jason Licht and the Buccaneers, likely under a different coach than the defensive-minded Todd Bowles, taking on Fields and helping him thrive. That’s the thinking behind the suggestion from Fan Buzz (and Heavy Sports’) Matt Lombardo that the Buccaneers get involved in a trade pursuit of Justin Fields this offseason. Of all the teams that could potentially land Fields, the Bucs at least have the potential to put the best possible weapons around him.

NFL Rumors Percolating on Justin Fields

Here is how Lombardo framed the Buccaneers and the Justin Fields NFL rumor at FanBuzz:

“Presuming Tampa doesn’t undertake a full-fledged rebuild this offseason — given that releasing wide receiver Mike Evans before June 1 would create $12.2 million in new cap space — Fields would have the likes of Evans, Chris Godwin and emerging running back Rachaad White at his disposal.

“There have been some rumblings that head coach Todd Bowles could be on the hot seat; and if the Buccaneers do move off Bowles in favor of an offensive-minded head coach, Fields could be the kind of quarterback who helps Tampa compete immediately.”

The Buccaneers have had their moments with Baker Mayfield at the helm this year, but adding a player with the running ability of Fields could change the dynamic entirely. The Tampa offense suffers from repetitiveness and a lack of imagination—adding Fields would force that to change.

He’d cost the Bucs a first-round pick. But it could well be worth the gamble.

Buccaneers Would Have to Gamble

Now, much would have to fall in just the right way for the Buccaneers to make a Justin Fields trade. First, the Bears would have to land one of the Top 2 picks in the draft, to ensure they are able to draft either USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Second, the Buccaneers would have to see enough from Mayfield to determine he is not their guy from here on. And third, the Buccaneers would need to be sure that they like Fields more than the second-tier quarterbacks—and there are some good ones—in this year’s draft, because Fields is likely to cost a first-round pick.

If all that happens? Well, then seeing and NFL rumor around Justin Fields and the Buccaneers become reality gets all that much closer.

There would still be the matter of learning to win with Fields. He has improved as a quarterback this season, with a passer rating of 92.3, the highest of his career. That is 13th in the NFL, up from 26th last year and 30th as a rookie. He also has 400 yards running this year, and his yards per attempt (5.2) is well ahead of the Bucs’ running game (3.3).

The problem with Justin Fields, though, is the reason he is shrouded in NFL rumors: winning. For all his improving numbers, the Bears are just 2-6 with Fields this season, and are 7-26 overall in his career. Perhaps a trade to the Buccaneers would change that.