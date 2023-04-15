Ex-Bucs ‘Breakout’ Receiver Re-Signs With Super Bowl Team: Report

After a minor role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Justin Watson found his niche.

Watson will re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The former Penn standout played four seasons with the Bucs from 2018 to 2021 before he signed with the Chiefs in 2022.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found a quality target in Watson, posted career numbers last season with 15 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games played. FOX Sports’ Greg Auman called it a ‘breakout’ season for Watson. The former Bucs receiver had previous highs of 15 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs played him sparingly in four years, which included only seven catches for 94 yards during the 2020 Super Bowl season with quarterback Tom Brady. Watson played special teams snaps in one playoff game for the Bucs that year — the NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers.

Tom Brady with the flea flicker to Justin Watson pic.twitter.com/zy664p1ZcG — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) September 20, 2020

With the Chiefs, Watson played in two postseason games, including the Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Watson tallied three catches for 30 yards in two games.

The Chiefs will pay Watson a two-year deal of $3.5 million according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Watson will make $1.4 million guaranteed, but he can earn another $2.5 million with escalators and incentives, Fowler reported.

Kansas City could get him more involved on the field in 2023 amid the departure of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots. Watson never caught on in Tampa Bay behind top-end talents in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and the Bucs added more talent in 2020 with Antonio Brown before his abrupt departure.

Watson also dealt with injury late in his time with the Bucs. He had knee surgery in 2021, which kept him off the field for most of the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay originally drafted Watson in 2018 with a fifth-round pick. He had a standout college career at Penn where he helped the Quakers win two Ivy League titles.

Watson One of Two Former Bucs With Rings from Chiefs

Watson was one of two former Bucs to win a Super Bowl in 2023 with the Chiefs. Former Bucs running back Ronald Jones II also played for the Chiefs last season, but he played sparingly with just 17 carries for 70 yards and touchdown.

Also originally drafted by the Bucs in 2018, Jones saw his role dwindle in Tampa as Leonard Fournette became the lead back in 2021. Jones previously tallied 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020 before he took a backseat to Fournette.

Kansas City let Jones walk in free agency this year, and he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in March.

Fournette Remains Unsigned

Tampa Bay released Fournette in March after a subpar 2022 season. He mustered 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries, but he caught 73 passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns.

Bleacher Report identified the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints as potential landing spots for Fournette. Pro Football Network also suggested the Miami Dolphins, and CBS Sports listed the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams as two other suitors.

Despite his early career success as a former No. 4 draft pick, Fournette likely won’t receive more than $2.3 million in 2023, based on Spotrac’s projection. Fournette hasn’t eclipsed 1,000 yards since 2019, and his yards per attempt average remained below four yards for the second time in three years last season.