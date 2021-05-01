Kyle Trask Speechless on Bucs Draft Phone Call [Watch]

Kyle Trask could almost only say “yes sir” and express gratitude as he took a call from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I was super excited when I saw that Tampa, Florida, number call me,” Trask said during his press conference after the Bucs selected him with the 64th pick in the NFL Draft.

The call that turned dreams into reality! Congratulations, @ktrask9! pic.twitter.com/MI2h77EMj2 — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) May 1, 2021

Trask played quarterback up the road at the University of Flordia for three seasons. He threw for 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns in his career with the Gators.

The Manvel, Texas, native finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year. He will play behind Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and compete with backup Ryan Griffin on the depth chart. Brady, 43, was early in his NFL career when Trask was born.

Trask told the media on Friday that he anticipates it being surreal to meet Brady for the first time.