Buccaneers Make Final Decision on Leonard Fournette vs. Rams

Leonard Fournette learned his final status late Saturday afternoon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Divisional Round showdown on Sunday.

The Bucs activated Fournette from injured reserve for the NFC playoff game with the Los Angeles Rams according to a source via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Fournette hasn’t played since a hamstring injury on Dec. 19, Rapoport added.

The #Bucs are activating RB Leonard Fournette off Injured Reserve and he’ll play tomorrow vs. the #Rams, source said. He’s been out since Week 16 with a hamstring injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022

The Bucs made Fournette’s activation official 15 minutes later.

We've activated RB Leonard Fournette. #GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 22, 2022

“He looks fine. He looks good,” Arians said during Friday’s press conference. “He didn’t have the setback he had last week, so we’ll wait and see.”

Fournette emerged as the lead back this season for the Bucs, and he rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries during the regular season. He also became a reliable pass catcher for quarterback Tom Brady with 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay made due without Fournette during the final three weeks of the regular season and Wild Card round. The Bucs rushed for an average of 103 yards per game, all victories.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn stepped up during that stretch with 183 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries during that stretch. Vaughn helped alleviate both the loss of Fournette and then Ronald Jones II the following week on Dec. 26.

Fournette’s return looked possible for the Wild Card round against Philadelphia, but the Bucs kept him on injured reserve. It looked unclear all week if he would return for the Rams game, too.

His return comes at a perfect time for the Bucs in the playoffs. He took off during last season’s postseason run, which earned him the nickname “Playoff Lenny”. He scored four touchdowns in the run to Super Bowl LV, which made him only the third player ever to score a touchdown in a in each of four playoff games per ESPN Stats & Info.

Leonard Fournette joins 2008 Larry Fitzgerald and 1997 Terrell Davis as the only players to score a TD in 4 games within a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/9twWxk2EiI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

Fournette came to the Bucs in September 2020 after the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him. He played behind Jones most of that season until his playoff emergence.

Now, Fournette can look like “Playoff Lenny” again come Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.