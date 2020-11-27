Buccaneers RB Tandem Distributes Thanksgiving Meals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs stepped up in serving the greater Tampa community Monday, ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette volunteered with Feeding Tampa Bay, a food distribution organization, and brought meals to more than 500 families before the Bucs’ 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy shared about it via Twitter Tuesday.

Yesterday @_fournette and I provided full Thanksgiving meals to over 500 local families in need. Shout out to @FeedingTampaBay @Buccaneers and @bostonmarket for your support. Happy Thanksgiving 🙏🏾 #ShadesofGreatness pic.twitter.com/LU04HFbOVX — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) November 24, 2020

Feeding Tampa Bay commented via Twitter, calling them, “MVP’s in our book!”

Defensive lineman Will Gholston and his family also volunteered with Feeding Tampa Bay, donating 900 turkeys, according to a team press release. He also donated 992 turkeys in his hometown of Detroit, which he Tweeted Monday.

Donated 992 turkeys in Detroit and 900 turkeys in Tampa (to @FeedingTampaBay ) I hope to spread some holiday joy 😁 in a time that family is important. — Will Gholston (@WILL_GHOLSTON2) November 23, 2020

Bucs Give Back

Buccaneers offensive linemen stepped for Thanksgiving, too, with the 14th annual Turkey Time with the O-Line on Tuesday. Volunteers distributed over 1,100 meals, per Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali. Bucs lineman participated in the event virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions as they and their families joined in a virtual message for families receiving the meals, Vitali wrote.

We continued our Thanksgiving tradition with the 14th annual Turkey Time with the O-Line, Supported by @Publix. 🦃🙏 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/07yVVGM4IM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 26, 2020

“Obviously with the pandemic going on, a lot of people have been affected negatively,” Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith said, per Vitali. “Some people don’t even know where their next meals are coming from. Just to be able to solidify that [during] the holidays and Thanksgiving and being able to spend it with family. To be able to allow these families to provide a meal for whoever is in the household – it’s a blessing.”

Vitali reported that other Bucs linemen involved included A.Q. Shipley, Ryan Jensen, Ali Marpet, Tristan Wirfs, Joe Haeg, Alex Cappa, Aaron Stinnie, and Nick Leverett.

Defense Steps Up

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David did a meal giveaway Nov. 21 at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School, through his Lavonte Legends Foundation according to a team press release. Tampa Bay Times reporter Joe Knight wrote that David donated 200 turkeys via the drive-up event, which was more turkeys than the Miami native originally expected.

“I feel like God put me in position to do things like that,” David told Knight in an interview. “I always go back to serving. In order to be a great leader you’ve got to serve, and that’s what I try to do. So I’m just trying to go out there and just serve the best way I can whether it’s on the field or off the field. In this instance, it’s off the field.”

Bucs safety Andrew Adams delivered meals Tuesday with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Vitali reported. She added that Adams shared about it on Instagram.

Alstott Delivers

Former Bucs star fullback Mike Alstott and volunteers delivered more than 500 meals to first responders’ families, WTSP’s Bobby Lewis reported Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten to meet so many great guys who, again, do what they do on a daily basis for us,” Alstott said, per Lewis.

Alstott, who played 11 seasons for the Bucs and won a Super Bowl in 2002, started delivering meals in 2008 according to Lewis. Alstott now runs the Mike Alstott Family Foundation, which serves children and families, and he coaches the Northside Christian high school football team.

Bucs Practice Thursday

While four NFL teams took the field Thursday for annual Thanksgiving Day games, the Buccaneers practiced Thursday.

The Buccaneers (7-4) host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) Sunday and look to rebound from Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

