Leonard Fournette Reveals Why He Left NFC Championship Celebration

Running back Leonard Fournette couldn’t stay for the whole locker room celebration after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ousted the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

He went to phone his parents, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine, and couldn’t hold back the emotion as he talked with them and recalled how he went from jail and being cut by another NFL team to making the Super Bowl.

Leonard Fournette said he needed to excuse himself from the locker room celebration to call his parents. He said he started to cry. "When things didn't go my way, Mom kept saying, 'God's gonna make a way for you.' That way ended up being at the end of the season, in the playoffs" — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 25, 2021

“I was crying for like 30 minutes,” Fournette said about the conversation in the postgame press conference. “It’s about my journey. From me going to jail, (and) from me getting cut. I think it’s just a wonderful story how it’s playing out.”

Fournette played out the latest part of his story with a 20-yard touchdown that put the Bucs ahead to stay against the Packers. He finished with 55 yards on 12 carries, continuing his resurgence from being lost at times on the team’s depth chart.

Journey to Tampa

Jacksonville, which drafted him with the fourth pick of the 2017 draft out of LSU, found a star early on with two 1,000-yard seasons. The Jaguars cut him right before the 2020 season due to change in offensive philosophies and a team culture shift per Sporting News’ Tadd Haislop.

Fournette also had injury issues, according to Haislop, and off-field issues didn’t help either. The former LSU star got arrested in 2019 when he drove without a valid license and had an unpaid speeding ticket according to the Florida-Times Union’s John Reid.

Signing with Tampa shortly after the Jags cut him, Fournette had high hopes in joining star quarterback Tom Brady and a loaded offense. He said in Sunday’s press conference that he “just felt like it was going to be right” for himself, joining a deep backfield with Ronald Jones II and LeSean McCoy.

“I had hopes of being a starter and it didn’t work out,” Fournette said.

He added that things were “up and down this whole season” from a 103-yard performance in the Bucs’ second game at Carolina on Sept. 20 to being scratched from the lineup for a Dec. 13 game with Minnesota. He mustered a career-low 97 carries and 367 yards in the regular season.

Season of Growth

Fournette admitted he was upset many times about getting few carries. He found support from teammates such as Brady and coaches such as running backs coach Todd McNair and head coach Bruce Arians in finding his way this season.

“When things wasn’t going my way, a lot of guys was talking to me — AB (Antonio Brown), Shady (McCoy), or even Tom,” Fournette said. “They kept saying, ‘you know who you are, you know you are a great talent, (and) you know it’s going to come’ — it’s paying off at the end.”

Opportunity knocked in the playoffs when Jones sat out the Wild Card game at Washington due to quad injury. Fournette rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown in the win and earned the starting job against New Orleans in the Divisional Round. He scored another touchdown against the Saints in addition to rushing for 55 yards and leading the team in receptions with five.

Fournette will look to keep his postseason resurgence going when the Bucs become the first team ever to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 — and give his family a call about the latest part of his journey, too.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Makes ‘Lambeau Leap’ After Bucs Beat Packers