Leonard Fournette wouldn’t tolerate another minute of it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing 24-14 at the half against the Indianapolis Colts.

“You could tell the mood — people’s energy was down. And it wasn’t like we (were) out there getting our a—- whooped. It’s just the little things separating us to win the game from them,” the Bucs running back said on Sunday, Nov. 28, after a 38-31 comeback win at Indy.

“I’m like, ‘man, you have to have a will and a want. You have to be willing to risk everything play by play. You have to want to win, want to fight each and every play,'” Fournette recalled. “I think they understood that message and came out and played their lights out.”





Video related to buccaneers' leonard fournette earns new nickname after win vs. colts

With the halftime exhortation, Fournette earned the nickname “Locker Room Lenny” as a play off of his “Playoff Lenny” nickname from last season. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra coined the “Locker Room Lenny” nickname.

Tampa Bay turned it around starting with the first drive of the second half, when a Shaquil Barrett strip sack stopped the Colts at the Bucs’ 20-yard line. Two touchdowns and an interception later, the Bucs pulled ahead 28-24 and never trailed again.