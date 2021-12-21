Bucs to Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl RB After Troubling Fournette News: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell pending a passed physical, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The news comes as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bucs are expected to place star rusher Leonard Fournette on the Injured Reserve list.

“Sources: The Bucs are signing RB Le’Veon Bell, pending physical,” Pelissero noted on December 21 in a series of tweets. “Assuming Le’Veon Bell passes his physical Wednesday, the Bucs will sign him to the 53-man roster. Now in line to back up Ronald Jones with Leonard Fournette banged up.”

Fournette Will Miss the Regular Season But Is Expected Back for Playoffs

Fournette will miss the remainder of the regular season as players who are placed on IR are sidelined for a minimum of three weeks. It marks the second key running back that the Bucs have placed on Injured Reserve in recent weeks as Fournette joins Gio Bernard on the list. The silver lining for Fournette is the playmaker is expected to be ready for the postseason.

“Buccaneers now are ‘likely’ to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night, per a league source,” Schefter tweeted. “He then would miss rest of regular season. …Leonard Fournette is expected to be return for the playoffs, per source. Buccaneers placed wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor on the Reserve/Injured list today.”

The news means that the Bucs are likely to lean on Ronald Jones as the team’s lead back in Fournette’s absence with Ke’Shawn Vaughn expected to get increased snaps as well. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bucs will sign Bell to the active roster rather than the team’s practice squad.