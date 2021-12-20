Bucs’ Bruce Arians Gives Update on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t consider a 9-0 loss and missed chance at a division title as the most painful parts of Sunday’s defeat.

“It hurts more losing all the players we lost,” Arians told the media on Sunday, Dec. 19, after a stunning shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. “We lost about seven starters in this game, so I’m more concerned about that right now.”





Play



Bucs vs. Saints Postgame Press Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and players spoke to the media following the loss to the New Orleans Saints. #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.buccaneers Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us… 2021-12-20T04:54:12Z

Wide receiver Mike Evans injured his hamstring, and fellow wideout Chris Godwin injured his knee during the first half against New Orleans. Running back Leonard Fournette then injured his hamstring in the third quarter. All three got ruled out for the game after their respective injuries.

The Bucs then lost linebacker Lavonte David in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay also came into the game with Antoine Winfield Jr. and Richard Sherman all out after being listed as questionable or doubtful on the injury report.

Arians also said he doesn’t know the severity of the injuries that occurred during the game.

“Two or three hamstrings. It’s obviously Chris’ knee. Lavonte’s foot. Leonard’s a hamstring. So we’ll wait and see,” Arians said.

Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will all not return to tonight's game vs. the Saints. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/Yr2K58y3IC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

Brady and the Bucs never got going offensively amid the injuries and a ferocious Saints pass rush. He threw for 214 yards, and the Bucs rushed for 118 yards.

“Yeah, it was big. Obviously, the young guys, I was hoping they would step up a little bit more,” Arians said. “Overall, we just dropped too many balls, too. I mean, when we did have some guys open. They played that hard man to man, and we did not do a good job at getting open.”

Younger players will likely need to step up for the Bucs going forward.

“Whoever’s up, gotta go play a little better. Doesn’t matter who’s available. We gotta get ready to go beat Carolina,” Arians said.

Godwin’s Injury Not ‘Major’

Godwin “did not suffer a major injury” according to a source via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“He’ll have tests tomorrow, but based on the early diagnosis, Godwin sprained his MCL,” Rapoport wrote. “That means he’ll miss time, with an MRI to determine when he’s back.”

Though he was ruled out tonight, the initial belief is that #Bucs WR Chris Godwin did not suffer a major injury, source said. He’ll have tests tomorrow, but based on the early diagnosis, Godwin sprained his MCL. That means he’ll miss time, with an MRI to determine when he’s back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

Godwin left the game after he got hit in the leg during a 5-yard reception early in the second quarter. It could have been worse as Godwin’s landing on his head looked disturbing, ESPN’s Jenna Laine noted.

“Several teammates were kneeling around him as he was being looked at by trainers,” Laine wrote. “Miraculously, he is walking off the field. How? I don’t know.”

Chris Godwin fell awkwardly on his head/neck…scary as hell. Several teammates were kneeling around him as he was being looked at by trainers. Miraculously, he is walking off the field. How? I don't know. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 20, 2021

Fournette Injured Hamstring Before

Fournette got sandwiched on a running play in the third quarter when he injured his hamstring on Sunday. He previously injured his right hamstring in 2018 twice.

“Ruled out immediately is concerning especially in a close game, but hamstring easily reinjure if player returns too quickly,” Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors wrote.

Leonard Fournette Hamstring strain History of bad strain of right in past Ruled out immediately is concerning especially in a close game but hamstring easily reinjure if player returns too quickly Unlikely for W16 IMO — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 20, 2021

Morse added that the nature of Fournette’s injury will likely keep him out against Carolina on Dec. 26.

Fournette finished with 34 yards rushing on nine carries and 33 yards receiving on seven catches.