Buccaneers Reveal Mike Evans Status vs. Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday before a key Week 14 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The star receiver has been dealing hamstring injury and missed Thursday’s practice according to NBC Sports’ Josh Alper. Evans also was listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice per Alper.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Friday in the team’s press conference that it was a scare according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud via Twitter.

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians on Mike Evans' (hamstring): "I think he just had a scare – scared me more than anything else." — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 11, 2020

The three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t been limited or absent for practice since Week 7 according to CBS Sports. Evans dealt with injuries early in the season per CBS Sports.

The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported via Twitter Thursday that it could be precautionary.

Could just be precautionary, but Mike Evans didn’t practice at all today after being limited Wednesday. His hamstring becomes a key question for Sunday. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 10, 2020

Evans Key to Offense

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t give any further update Thursday on Evans since the coach doesn’t meet with the media on Thursdays according to Auman.

Losing Evans would have meant a weakened red zone presence for the Bucs. He has 11 catches for 56 yards and nine touchdowns in the red zone this year according to Sports Illustrated’s All Bucs.

With or without Evans, quarterback Tom Brady will still have plenty of targets to throw to on Sunday. The Bucs have Pro Bowl-caliber receivers in Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Fellow tight end Cameron Brate has made plays for Brady as have receivers Scotty Miller and rookie Tyler Johnson.

Running back Ronald Jones III has also made catches out of the backfield, including a touchdown catch in the Bucs’ last outing against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Man of the Year

Evans’ on-field success and off-field service to the community earned him the Bucs’ nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year for a second-straight year.

For @MikeEvans13_, it's bigger than football. That's why he's our nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dlrnq1ehnP — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 10, 2020

“It is the utmost honor to be recognized,” Evans said according to WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley. “I never would have thought I would be a nominee but it has been a blessing and that is how I view my life. When I was a kid, I always told myself, if I grew up to have money, I would help more people than when I did not have any money.”

Shirley noted that the Mike Evans Family Foundation, which helps children of low-income families, has been a major part of his community service. Annual events include “Catch for Christmas” to support domestic violence victims Shirley added.

Evans also caught attention for a signed football and letter to a family who lost their son to auto accident, originally reported by WFLA.

